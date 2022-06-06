Kyrene board OKs new calendar approach for 2023-24 school year

Kyrene students will have longer fall and spring breaks and a slightly shorter summer vacation beginning with the 2023-24 school year after the Governing Board last week unanimously adopted a new calendar that already is in place in three East Valley school districts, including two of the state’s largest.
The vote culminated Kyrene’s part in developing a tri-district calendar that also is expected to be adopted by Tempe Union High School Governing Board today, June 1, and Tempe Elementary Governing Board on June 8 as the three districts align students’ time off for families with children in several of the districts.
A committee comprising seven members from each of the districts spent nearly a year developing the new calendar, which is similar to the system that has been in place in Chandler Unified School District for years and that is going into effect in the coming school year in Gilbert Public Schools –both of which are among the state’s five largest school systems. Higley Unified also has a 2-2-2 calendar.
The calendar gives students two-week breaks in fall, winter and spring but will have them reporting to classes earlier in July.
As she explained the process that led to the development of the calendar, Lisa Gibson, Kyrene executive director of talent management, explained that a survey of households and staffers in all districts – which drew a total 8,035 unique respondents – “captured the multiple ways our families and staff are intermingled” among the three districts.
For example, a Tempe Elementary employee might have kids attending Tempe Union and/or Kyrene schools, so that could create households scheduling difficulties when the districts all have their own calendars.
Of 4,181 Kyrene respondents, 3,280 came from families and 1,125 came from that district’s staff. Tempe Union responses included 2,501 families and 775 staff.
The main question asked by the survey was whether respondents favored the 2-2-2 schedule – with two weeks off in fall, winter and spring – or a calendar with one week off in fall and spring and two around the holidays.
Gibson broke down the results in a variety of ways.
With all respondents taken together, 46% preferred 2-2-2 and 42% preferred the current calendar.
Kyrene respondents split nearly evenly on the two options – 46% for 2-2-2 and 45% with the current calendar – while 11% had no preferences.
Tempe Union had almost the same split, with 46% favoring 2-2-2 and 42% the current calendar.
But when isolating responses from families and staff, the survey showed a clear difference of opinion.
Families across all three districts favored the current calendar 46% to 43% with the remainder having no preference. Kyrene families also showed a slight preference for the current calendar over the 2-2-2 model 47%-42% while 45% of Tempe Union families favored the current set-up as opposed to 43% favoring what was finally adopted.
Employees alone across all three districts showed a greater preference for the 2-2-2 model, with 57% while only 30% favored the current calendar. The results were similar when breaking down employee groups among each district.
“Data only tells part of the story,” Gibson said, stating, “One of the big parts and components of our committee work and our partnership was to talk through the benefits of examining another calendar model.
“Some of the points here that you see are mitigating the negative effects of a long summer break on student achievement, providing increased opportunities throughout the school year, instead of focusing solely on summer for interventions and personalized instruction to have a positive impact on student achievement.”
“It would provide an increase in time for professional development opportunities, as well as increase in opportunities for tri-district collaboration,” she said. “It also allows community resources and programs to be aligned with the three districts.”
But Gibson also said disadvantages were identified, including impacts on pay period calendars for employees and on families with childcare needs.
But she said all three districts will have “childcare options, combined with plans for intervention and personalized instruction, to ensure that our families that our families and the needs of our community are being met.”
The childcare option concerned board member Michelle Fahy, who told Gibson and her colleagues, to “spend this next year really looking into school care for the students.
“KidZone is the affordable and most flexible of the choices that we have for our students, but it’s limited because they don’t have enough staff,” Fahy said. “There’s a lot of parents that would not be able to get off two weeks in a row in order to take care of their kids. But if Kids Zone or something like it isn’t available, I think this is going to be a major burden.”
Administrators expressed confidence they would find enough employees to expand Kids Zone to relieve parents with childcare burdens.
But Fahy was not satisfied, stating, “I just want to make sure that the committee …looks at the cost to the parents of these additional camps because I think that’s what’s going to put the stress on our families the most.”
“I think there’s a lot of pluses in this,” Fahy continued, “but I’m concerned about the families and the families are already concerned about what they’re hearing. … I know how we’re all limited in all of our districts to what we can offer before and after school at this point. So I want to see if there going to be any survey going out to parents so that we know ahead of time as much as possible – how many students are going to need that extra help so that they can continue to work.”
Meanwhile, Gibson said the 2-2-2 calendar will significantly reduce the “summer slide” in learning retention that occurs during a long summer away from instruction. She also said that with the new model, struggling students would get help from academic interventionists more quickly.
