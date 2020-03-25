WASHINGTON – A surge in coronavirus patients could overwhelm Arizona hospitals in the coming months if action is not taken now to expand hospital capacity and curb infections, according to a new study by the Harvard Global Health Institute.
And the state is not alone.
The study says American hospitals face a “daunting” future that other parts of the world have seen, said one of the report’s authors.
“Without seeing the numbers, the risk seems theoretical,” said Thomas Tsai, a surgeon and one of the project leads at Harvard. “But looking at the numbers it really breaks through the notion that somehow we’re different from the rest of the world.”
The study was released shortly after a study by the website QuoteWizard.com, owned by the loan-finder site lendingtree.com, rated Arizona has the fourth least-prepared state for dealing with a natural disaster.
QuoteWizard rated Virginia, Connecticut and Colorado the most prepared and put Wyoming, Arkansas and West Virginia behind Arizona.
QuoteWizard based its assessment on six factors.
Here’s how it rated Arizona under those factors: hospital preparedness, 72 percent; increase in public health funding between 2018 and 2019, 2 percent; percentage of workers with paid time off, 48 percent; percentage of population with flu shots, 46.5 percent; percentage of population using a community water system in violation of health-based standards, 1 percent; and percentage of hospitals ranked with an “A” grade, 14 percent.
“One of the biggest public health issues tied to economic impacts we’ve seen from the coronavirus outbreak is the lack of paid time off and uninsured people,” QuoteWizard said. “Without the insurance of paid time off, people often opt to put food on the table and risk their health.”
“Having the insurance benefit of paid time off and health insurance to cover hospital stays is a massive economic factor in how well prepared we are to handle a disaster,” it added.
Meanwhile, Thomas Tsai, a surgeon and one of the project leads at Harvard, said the study of the nation’s hospitals to withstand a deluge of virus-stricken patients “really breaks through the notion that somehow we’re different from the rest of the world.”
Arizona health experts said they are well aware of the potential danger and doing all they can to prepare. But they also warned that the numbers in the Harvard report “paint a worst-case scenario” and worry it will cause more alarm than necessary.
“It’s something that we need to take with caution because if you look at their modeling, the way they did the numbers, it’s based on assumptions that may or may not happen,” said Holly Ward, a spokeswoman for the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association.
The Harvard report looked at the average number of available hospital beds in each of 305 designated hospital “referral regions” in the country.
It compared that to the number of patients that could be expected to flood hospitals under nine different scenarios over different periods of time within a year.
In most of the scenarios, the report said, “the sheer number of patients at risk for COVID-19 may overwhelm the system if preparations are not taken.”
Of Arizona’s four hospital regions, Phoenix and Tucson respectively have 2,567 hospital beds and 1,184 beds available on average. The two smallest, Mesa and Sun City, average 648 and 364 unoccupied beds.
In all but the mildest scenarios, capacity in each of Arizona’s four regions was quickly reached or exceeded. In more dire predictions, hospitals would end up with just a fraction of the beds needed to treat the influx of patients.
If, for example, 40 percent of the population got sick over six months, the Mesa-Chandler region would need to increase its capacity by 971 percent, the report said.
The Phoenix region – which stretches to include Flagstaff and Yuma – would need to increase its beds by 598 percent.
Mark Coleman, a registered nurse in Phoenix, said as coronavirus patients begin to increase, he fears shortages of beds and other supplies will lead Arizona to experience issues similar to what New York is facing.
“They are quickly running out of ventilators and attaching multiple people to a single ventilator,” he said of New York hospitals. “We could probably look forward to that in the near future when there is a surge.”
But state hospitals said they are actively planning for the oncoming waves of cases and working with local and state governments to prepare.
“Hospitals prepare every day, every month, every year for emergency preparedness,” Ward said. “This is not new to Arizona hospitals.”
Daniel Derksen, a University of Arizona professor of public health, agreed with Ward that the numbers in the report need to be considered carefully, pointing to the many unknowns with COVID-19 that partially are due to the lack of testing and slow results in the U.S.
He said that studies like Harvard’s “can paint a worse-case scenario that alarms a lay public.”
“Until we get the testing kits more widely available and the more rapid turnaround of those results it’s hard to really comment on how reflective this would be in the near or longer term for our state or for our country,” Derksen said.
“The math can get pretty complicated and the further you get down into the subsets on a set of assumptions I think the less certain you can be.”
Tsai said it is important information for doctors and decision makers to understand the gravity of the pandemic.
“I think there’s still room for optimism, and the goal of putting our data out into the public sphere is to not incite panic but to instill collective action,” Tsai said.
Experts agree that the best strategy to prepare for the pandemic is two-fold. The first strategy is to slow down the rate of infections through practices like social distancing and hand-washing to “flatten the curve” in the growth of confirmed cases. The second is to increase hospital capacity.
But Tsai said you can’t do one strategy without the other.
“The importance of the ‘flatten the curve’ concept is that it basically buys time for the second approach, which is, hospitals increase the capacity of their hospital beds,” Tsai said.
