Kyrene participate in national after-school campaign

Kyrene School District last week hosted a series of events across the District to celebrate “Lights On Afterschool,” a nationwide effort to recognize the critical importance of before and after school programming.
Lights On Afterschool is a project of the Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that all children have access to quality, affordable afterschool programs.
According to the After School Alliance, more than 7 million children are unsupervised after school in the United States.
Kyrene Superintendent Laura Toenjes and Congressman Greg Stanton visited students in Kyrene’s Kids Club afterschool program at Kyrene de los Lagos Dual Language Academy.
“I am here to celebrate afterschool excellence and that’s exactly what Kids Club is,” Stanton said. “Kids Club teaches not just good academic skills; it teaches you things that are going to help you be as successful as possible in life.”
Kyrene Community Education club leaders hosted several Lights On Afterschool festivities with Kids Club students throughout the District, including events at Kyrene de la Mirada and Kyrene del Cielo in Chandler, C.I. Waggoner in Tempe, and Kyrene de la Sierra and Kyrene de la Colina Ahwatukee to celebrate all that afterschool programs do for their communities.
“When I was a teacher, I needed a safe place for my two young boys to be while I worked, and I was fortunate to be able to enroll them in a program just like Kids’ Club.” Toenjes said, adding:
“I am proud of the quality programs led by the Kyrene Community Education team and grateful for the individuals who are dedicated to providing a place for children after school, with quality programming that positively impacts our students and our communities.”
Thousands of schools across the country hosted ceremonies to emphasize the impact that afterschool programs play in children’s success in and out of the classroom.
The events, which were open to parents and other members of each school’s community, highlighted the importance of keeping the “lights on” for youth in afterschool and summer programs.
Launched in October 2000 by the Afterschool Alliance, Lights On Afterschool is the only nationwide event celebrating afterschool programs and their important role in the lives of children, families and communities.
The effort has become a hallmark of the afterschool movement.
