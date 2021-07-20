It could have been worse.
That appears to be the Phoenix city administration’s overall evaluation of the State Legislature’s recently concluded 2021 session.
Noting that the session, which lasted 171 days, saw passage of 473 of 1,774 introduced pieces of legislation and the governor’s signature on 412 of them, a detailed memo by the Phoenix Office of Governmental Relations to City Council came up with a scorecard on how some of them impact the city.
“The City faced a significant number of challenging legislative issues covering a broad array of subject matter, and it was a successful year,” the city office stated.
It found 10 bills benefit the city, eight are considered “harmful” and 21 more were successfully opposed by the city.
Of another 26 bills that were “monitored,” the city took no position. Of those 26 pieces of legislation, 10 were signed by the governor and the remainder failed to win passage in one chamber or the other.
The biggest threat the city sees is the big income tax cut the Legislature approved in the session's waning hours. The city fought that tax break – which largely favors the wealthiest Arizonans.
On the one hand, the city memo applauded a 3 percent increase in state shared revenue that Phoenix will get.
That increase was implemented by tax cut proponents in the Republican-dominated Legislature because they needed every GOP vote to secure passage of $1.3 billion – and possibly $1.8 billion – in permanent tax cuts and the $12.8 billion spending plan for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
While Phoenix governmental relations officials said the shared state revenue increase “will help the City of Phoenix meet its revenue projections,” it warned that the income tax cut “will reduce our share of state revenue.”
In explaining its approach to evaluating the Legislature’s activities, the Office of Government Relations says it is “guided by the principles endorsed by the mayor and Council.”
“Our highest priorities were to maintain and preserve shared revenues, oppose any unfunded mandates, protect our local authority, and continue our involvement in water resource matters.
Bills Phoenix officials like
The city was happy to see passage of SB 1451, which improves the chances of firefighters with some specified types of cancer and related diseases resulting in disability or death to collect workmen’s compensation.
Among other approved bills that pleased city officials was HB 2027, which increases the penalties for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident; HB 2034, which authorizes local and state governments to remove “noxious weeds;” and HB 2066, which allows police to take to the nearest magistrate anyone arrested in one county on a warrant from another.
It also hailed passage of HB 2075, which preserves any arrested individual’s fingerprints, as well as HB 2321, which requires the state Department of Revenue to establish a permanent public record “of all draft and final rulings, procedures and administrative announcements.”
The city also likes SB 1056, which extends to 25 years the maximum length of a contract between a county or municipality and an energy or water company to pay for the incremental cost of energy or water savings measures.
SB 1420 was applauded because it requires counties and municipalities to accept a consular identification card issued by a foreign government as a valid form of identification if the foreign government uses “biometric identity verification techniques.”
Also winning plaudits from the city was SB 1533, which increases the penalties for street racing; SB 1720, which regulates “peer-to-peer car sharing;” SB 1848, which provided $5 million for shelter beds in western Maricopa County.
Bills the city beat back
Among the bills the city successfully opposed because they threatened local jurisdictions’ authority to make their own rules was a measure that would have prevented municipalities from setting a minimum wage for businesses.
Another reason the city opposed some bills was their threat to local revenue – such as one that would have prevented municipalities from imposing a fee on cable companies that bury their lines in publicly owned rights of way.
Phoenix officials also were pleased with the defeat of a bill preventing businesses from establishing COVID-19 vaccination incentive programs, three measures prohibiting reductions in police budgets from one year to the next, a bill that would cut funding for cities’ programs aiding the homeless, and a measure that would have created “temporary building permits.”
The city also beat back a measure that would have prohibited municipalities from fingerprinting food truck operators and imposing fees for their licenses as well as one that repealed aircraft registration fees license taxes and thereby eliminating revenue for airport improvements.
Other measures that went down in flames, partly as a result of Phoenix’s opposition, was a bill that reduced municipalities’ ability to regulate the sale of tobacco and vaping products and another that prevented governments from using social media for any official purpose.
Losing efforts
There were eight successful pieces of legislation that Phoenix fought unsuccessfully, because they cost the city money.
One such measure authorizes county treasurers to waive penalties and interest on delinquent tax bills.
The city also lost its fight against a measure requiring members of civilian police review boards to complete a community college policy academy and have at least 20 hours of virtual law enforcement training as well as one requiring that two thirds of any review board comprise members of the department it oversees.
A related bill the city fought unsuccessfully is one allowing any legislator to request a state Attorney General investigation of any municipal measure that the lawmaker feels is a violation of state law.
The city also lost against a bill that weakens water quality standards and limits regulation of surface water quality .
