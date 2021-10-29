A last-minute request by Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course owner ALCR has raised a new legal fight involving what is being spent on the site’s restoration as opposed to what two experts say should be spent.
ALCR’s lawyer Daniel Maynard wants Superior Court Judge Sara Agne to exclude from consideration two experts’ estimates that the put the 105-acre site’s restoration cost far more than the $794,787 that has been spent.
The estimates come from Buddie Johnson, who put the restoration at $5 million to $6 million, and The True Life Companies, whose consultant projected $12 million.
Attorney Dan Maynard has asked Superior Court Judge Sara Agne not to consider those estimates as she decides whether ALCR should pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in penalties for allegedly violating another judge’s timetable for restoring the course.
And in weighing Maynard’s request, the convoluted legal history of the Lakes case plays a major role because of the course’s shifting ownership over the last five years.
ALCR, company principal Wilson Gee and his top aide, Terry Duggan, all say nine holes on the course will be open for play by Thanksgiving and that the other nine won’t open until next year.
Attorney Tim Barnes contends that ALCR’s restoration work falls far short of the 18-hole executive course that Gee bought in 2007 and closed in 2013. Gee has testified the course lost money every year he owned it.
Barnes, representing the two homeowners who sued over the course’s closing, has until Friday, Oct. 29, to answer Maynard’s petition for excluding the two experts’ estimates.
Maynard argues he and his client never had a chance to present testimony that contradicts the two experts during three hearings Agne held on Barnes’ contempt motion.
And that’s because the Johnson and True Life estimates were part of the 2017 trial before Judge John Hannah – when neither Gee nor any of his companies were parties to the case, Maynard asserts.
“Mr. Gee was a witness in the trial but not a party and no entity that he had an interest in participated in the trial,” Maynard wrote. “Neither ALCR nor any entity that Mr. Gee had an interest in was able to cross-examine any of the witnesses or challenge the exhibits that the plaintiffs now propose to use in this hearing.
“To permit this prior testimony and exhibits violates ALCR’s rights to confront and cross-examine witnesses and challenge exhibits,” he contends.
Maynard has argued that Barnes should have submitted the two estimates – and presented the experts who made them – during the three days of hearings Agne held this month and last.
During the 2017 trial, True Life was the defendant because it had agreed to buy the course from Gee and his partners for $9 million with the aim of building houses on the site.
Eventually, ownership reverted back to Gee and his partners when True Life walked away from the deal.
Barnes had moved the trial transcripts into evidence after the hearings before Agne had ended.
Agne has set a series of deadlines for arguments on Barnes’ contention that ALCR has already violated Judge Theodore Campagnolo’s timeline for restoring the course.
Last November, Campagnolo found ALCR in contempt of Hannah’s restoration order and set three deadlines: ALCR must pay $500,000 if it had not completed the course’s design by June 2020; another $1 million if work did not start by last Sept. 1; and $2 million more if the course was not opened by next September.
During the recent hearings before Agne, Barnes sought to show that ALCR has violated that first deadline, alleging it never provided design plans for Barnes' review and is departing from Hannah's opinion.
The two experts’ estimates would presumably bolster Barnes’ assertion that Gee has already taken steps that show the revived course will be only a shadow of its predecessor.
Those actions include ALCR’s possible plan to refill only some of the lakes and its intention to use the nine unfinished holes for a golf academy some of the time.
Barnes also has raised issues about ALCR’s plans to not provide golf carts, erect a modest “clubhouse” that would resemble a construction site field office building, and its apparent intention to not plant as many trees as the original course had.
Agne likely won’t have a ruling on the contempt request until close to the opening of the first nine holes – and possibly not until they already are open.
It’s unclear, moreover, whether she might reopen the case for more hearings on the two experts’ estimates if she feels Maynard has a legitimate argument.
