Council race dwarfs other elections here in cash

The marquee race locally in next Tuesday’s election – the contest to become Ahwatukee’s first new representative on Phoenix City Council in more than a decade – is living up to its billing where money is concerned.
Campaign financial statements filed for the first three quarters of the election cycle by the two women and six men running to replace termed-out District 6 Councilman Sal DiCiccio show the combined total of cash poured into their war chests is nearly twice the total raised in the four other contests directly impacting Ahwatukee.
Their $1,134,864 in total campaign donations easily exceeds the total $685,549 donated to the six Legislative District 12 hopefuls, the three Kyrene and three Tempe union governing board candidates and the political action committee pushing passage of Tempe Union’s bond and two override measures.
And those totals don’t even include the money any of those candidates or the Yes Support Our Schools PAC collected in October. Campaign financials for last month were due last weekend, after AFN’s print deadline.
Those financials also will give a more complete picture of how much money all the candidates spent in the final weeks of their campaigns.
The statements for donations and expenditures through Sept. 30 show the eight council candidates’ total expenditure of $525,689 almost equals the total spending by the three female Democrats and three male Republicans seeking to become Ahwatukee’s reconstituted delegation to the Legislature.
Not surprisingly, in terms of total cash alone, not all the council candidates are equal in supporters’ eyes.
The total each hopeful raised varies wildly from the $692 given to Juan Schoville, who at 24 is the youngest of the eight candidates, to a whopping $468,973 raised by former Phoenix Police Assistant Chief Kevin Robinson, the darling of the city’s Democratic Party power structure.
Endorsed by the last four Phoenix mayors as well as the incumbent, Robinson’s residency in Ahwatukee was challenged in court by candidate Moses Sanchez, an onetime Ahwatukee resident and businessman, and criticized by Joan Greene, also a longtime Ahwatukee resident and businesswoman, on her campaign website.
Both questioned the fact that Robinson and his wife own a home in Scottsdale, where he lived until September 2021, when he moved into a home in Pointe South Mountain.
A judge ruled against the challenge filed by Sanchez, who noted the Robinsons are not divorced or separated and cited evidence suggesting the Ahwatukee home is what Greene called a “shadow home” aimed at qualifying him for the ballot.
Robinson testified he and his wife, a physician, bought the Scottsdale home several years ago because she needed to be closer to the hospital where she worked. He also testified he and his wife had previously lived in District 6 and that the Ahwatukee home, leased until next September was listed on his driver’s license and voter registration rolls as his official address.
Campaign financials show Robinson up through the end of September spent $328,444 on his campaign – far more than the $197,245 in expenditures reported by his seven competitors combined.
Three other District 6 council candidates reported total donations in the six figures.
Of them, Central Phoenix entrepreneur Harry Curtin, whose problems with the IRS became an issue in the early stages of the campaign, reported the largest, raising $175,000 and spending $37,279.
Curtin owed about $350,000 in income taxes between 2014 and 2017, according to an IRS document, though he settled with the agency before entering the race.
The next largest campaign war chest belongs to Mark Moeremans, senior vice president of entrepreneurship and venture development with the Arizona Commerce Authority. He raised $161,569 through Sept. 30 and spent $14,435.
Sanchez, who retired from the Navy after 25 years of active and reserve duty, reported donations totaling $121,571 and expenditures of $8,285.
The next biggest war chest after those four candidates belongs to Kellen Wilson, a labor leader in the food service industry. She raised $97,615 through Sept. 30 and spent $39,253.
After her comes Sam Stone, DiCiccio’s former chief of staff and the candidate who has his former boss’ endorsement in the council race. A political consultant, Stone reported $85,940 in donations and spending $70,563.
Greene reported $23,504 in donations and $27,430 in expenditures.
Schoville, a Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport security guard, not only raised the least but also was notable for one other campaign finance oddity: Of the $692 he raised through the end of September, he didn’t spend a dime.
LD 12 race
Besides the council race on a ballot highlighted by races for governor, U.S. Senator, all statewide offices and 10 propositions, Ahwatukee voters also will be filling two seats each on the governing boards for Kyrene and Tempe Union.
Local voters also must decide whether to approved Tempe Union’s two capital spending overrides and a $100 million bond issue.
In LD 12, Republicans are trying to crack a district that has been all-blue for the last six years.
County Recorder data shows Republicans, with 44,881 registered voters, take a backseat in the district to both the 51,376 voters registered as independents and 50,841 registered Democrats.
But in the race for cash, LD 12 Republican and Democrat candidate camps combined each have raised almost an equal amount of donations, according to their most recent available spending reports filed Oct. 15.
The three Republican candidates – Senate hopeful and Ahwatukee scientist David W. Richardson and termed-out Chandler Councilman Terry Roe and Chandler CPA Jim Chaston – raised a combined $306,844.
Democratic Senate hopeful and current state Rep. Mitzi Epstein of Tempe and House candidates Patty Contreras and Stacey Travers, both Ahwatukee residents, have raised a combined $306,214.
Epstein, who has been in the House since 2016, is hoping to succeed Sen. Sean Bowie, who decided not to run again. Her jump to the Senate and a decision by Jennifer Jermaine to become the uncontested candidate for the San Marcos Justice Court leaves both House seats up for grabs.
In LD12, Epstein and Chaston are neck and neck in the race for cash. Epstein has raised $169,120 and spent $38,262 while Chaston reported donations totaling $163,062 and expenditures totaling $118,661.
Richardson, running against Epstein, raised $54,939 and has so far spent $33,852. Roe raised $88,893 and spent $23,660. Travers has raised $72,080 and spent $32,304 and Contreras raised $65,014 and spent $47,549.
Governing boards
Among school-related campaigns, by far the biggest fund raiser is the Yes Support Our Schools, which is pushing for passage of Tempe Union’s $100 million bond issue and overrides to both its capital budget and its District Additional Assistance budget. The latter covers smaller capital spending such as curriculum technology.
The PAC reported raising $43,630 and spending $8,580.
Among the two governing board races, the three candidates running in Tempe Union – incumbent Andres Barraza of Tempe and challengers Amanda Steele and Stephan Kingsley, both Ahwatukee residents – have raised and spent the least.
Barraza filed a report that states his campaign finance activity is so low it fell beneath the minimum state law requirement for filing financial statements. Kinglsey reported raising $2,775 and spending $1,175 while Steele reported donations totaling $4,855 and expenditures totaling $3,215.
In Kyrene, the cash is flowing somewhat more freely.
The big winner in fundraising is Ahwatukee educator Triné Nelson, who has raised a whopping $10,915 and spent $3,817. Board President Kevin Walsh of Tempe raised $6,750 and spent $2,989 so far while Ahwatukee resident and former teacher Kristi Ohman reported raising $3,566 and spending $4,115.
