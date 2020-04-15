City of Phoenix officials gave an Easter present to some Club West residents who suffered through more than a week of acrid smoke from a series of fires started by an arsonist in a dumpster near the now-closed clubhouse.
Someone torched a load of golf cart wheels and tires in a dumpster near the maintenance shed in the first couple days of April, setting off nearly 10 days of smoke that forced nearby residents to keep their windows shut in a vain attempt to keep out the smoke.
Resident Elizabeth Farquhar blamed course owner Wilson Gee for the mess.
“The Fire Department responded, then we started smelling acrid smoke and thought it was from the dumpster, but when we walked over we saw that the slope where Gee had dumped a huge amount of brush and branches was smoldering,” Farquhar said.
“He was required to remove the debris a year ago because it posed a fire hazard but a lot of mulch-like material remains,” she added.
Other residents told AFN the Phoenix firefighters came out on multiple days last week – once at 7 a.m. – in an effort to put out the smoldering debris.
Farquhar said every time they left, “We think it’s out, then the smoke starts again… None of us needs lung irritation right now.”
“These fires are more than a nuisance or a prank,” she said. “Phoenix Fire believes they may be result of arson.”
The Phoenix Fire Department on Friday announced that the fires were finally out.
In a statement to AFN, it said:
“Fire crews from the neighborhood fire stations have quickly responded to extinguish several recent fires on The Club West site. Those stations are working with a heavy equipment operator to break up the mulch pile and ensure that any smoldering material is permanently extinguished. The Phoenix Fire Prevention Section is working with the property owner to clear garbage, excess brush and other debris from the property.
“These efforts will bring the property into compliance with city code and will help prevent future fires on this site. Furthermore, the property owner is being required to have a manned water source onsite to extinguish any smoldering hot spots on the mulch pile during this operation. This will ensure that the debris on the property will stop smoking.”
The department also said detectives and investigators have been “assigned to investigate all known fires that have occurred recently at this property. Thanks to their hard work and information shared by the community, there are several leads being pursued. Because this is an active investigation with possible criminal consequences, specific information cannot be shared at this time.”
There are two open code violation cases pending against the course owner for excessive vegetation, city spokeswoman Tamra Ingersoll said.
“We also are working with the Community Action Officer and the property owner to facilitate an authority to arrest if people are caught trespassing,” she told AFN.
The Club West HOA board late last week also issued a statement to homeowners, urging them to assist police “in keeping a more careful eye on the community” so that “we can reduce the resource demand on our first responders and allow them to focus on more urgent matters.”
The board also said it was in contact with Gee and the city and that “we are insisting on greater code compliance.”
“However, we must recognize that deliberate vandalism and arson are a threat to the community and we must all work together to eliminate it,” the board said, urging residents to report any suspicious activity on the course, which has been closed since early 2019.
This past weekend, Farquhar said, the air was clean and the fire and smoke appeared to be quelled. But she said even early Monday morning, a water tanker drove down to the affected area, adding, “So, either they are just being careful or it’s not completely out.”
