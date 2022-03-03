Just in time for International Women’s Day, Ahwatukee artist-muralist Suzanne Whitaker and a colleague have completed a years-long project that celebrates – and informs people about – 19+ American women.
“Noteworthy American Women,” which also for a while involved artist Lainey Prather, comprises a various unique artistic formats that do more than lead people to learn more about the subjects.
It also pays homage to American women “who with their hearts and ambition changed things for themselves and others,” according to the artists’ successful 2018 grant request to the Arizona Commission on the Arts.
When they started the project four years ago, Whitaker and Prather originally had planned to have 19 completed in time for the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 18, 2020.
But then came the pandemic and other distractions that prolonged their self-imposed deadline.
Whitaker will be unveiling 17 works (that actually include more than 19 women) at a reception 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the first-floor gallery of the Health Sciences Education Building on University of Arizona College of Medicine’s Phoenix campus, N. 5th and Van Buren streets.
The occasion will be marked by speakers and admission is free, though people are asked to RSVP to noteworthyamericanwomanproject@gmail.com and encouraged to make a donation to GoWiththeFlowAZ.org to curb “period poverty” or soujournercenter.org, which provides shelter to domestic abuse victims. Masks are required for those attending the event.
The exhibit will be on display at UA through August – thanks to neuroscience professor Dr. Cynthia Standley.
“She’s doing this out of pure passion.” Whitaker said of Standley. “This is totally just because she’s passionate about art being part of the environment on campus.”
The exhibit also represents a passion of Whitaker, whose business Passion 4 Murals, has decorated the walls of many private homes, businesses and local schools with eye-popping displays.
“Getting our voices, women’s voices, heard and truly listened to is still a continuous fight and one worth fighting for every day,” she told AFN in an interview several years ago.
Each piece in the exhibit will have a name plate with birth/death dates, a line on what they are best known for and a QR code that can be scanned to take the viewer to a biography of each woman.
Featured in the exhibit are some women who might be more readily recognizable – like Oprah Winfrey – and many who may not ring a bell immediately or at all.
Indeed, that latter category is far greater, and includes “women whose voices may not have been heard before (spanning mid-1700s to present day), or have been drowned out by misinformation, neglect or misogyny,” according to the artists’ grant application.
But all their stories, the artists stress, “tell our American history through the feminine filter and how their lives changed the trajectory for other women, be it in their local communities or in a broader scope — how their strength, courage, resilience and perseverance affected, for example, voting rights, job wages, a place at the table, ownership laws, education, etc.
“We feel it is so important to show young generations of Americans what “feminism” truly means by displaying some of the women who exemplify it best.”
Several women who are represented have strong Arizona connections: former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, whose political career was ended by an assassin in a near-fatal shooting; Lulu Clifton, who started the first hospital related to Banner Hospitals today and also is a nod to the UA College of Medicine/Banner Hospital alliance; Dianne Post, an Equal Rights Amendment advocate and is a lawyer who represents women victims in assault and rape cases in many countries; Fuji Itami, a survivor of a Japanese internment (“incarceration”) camp and grandmother to Suzanne Hug, active in local politics; and Addie Jackson and her daughters (her great granddaughter lives in Arizona), who started their own Red Cross chapter to make knitted items for the Black soldiers who were getting passed over on the front lines in World War I.
The media used in the exhibit also varies.
For example, the back of an unusually designed chair bears the portrait of Abigail Adams, wife and chief counselor to President John Adams and mother of President John Quincy Adams.
The heaviest is a large and heavy slab of concrete and is part of a tribute to Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, who had “Black Lives Matter” painted on the street leading to the White House as a protest against then-President Trump.
Whitaker said the project evolved over time “to include some of the darker parts of our American history – slavery, internment camps, forced sterilizations, lynchings, treatment of women in the asylums.
“In denial, we can do nothing to improve our country,” she said. “When faced head-on, we can take ourselves and our communities to a higher standard of living for all – equality for all.”
She said the project also is designed to give younger women not just a firmer rooting in the history of the role their gender has played in American history but also to inspire them.
Whitaker isn’t sure where the exhibit will go after it ends its run at the UA Medical College campus in August, but she is committed to making sure it just doesn’t end up in storage.
Indeed, she is grateful to Standley for the initial venue because “we wanted it to be in a space where people were walking through regularly, not just some off-the-beaten-path track gallery tucked away. We wanted it in the public eye.”
“I would love for this to be an ongoing project and even be a traveling show to school kids in hopes they will be inspired to do something courageous for their communities and their country,” she added.
“Hopefully, hearing other women’s stories will inspire everyone to think of ways they can take initiative and use their own voices to improve their own communities.”
Information: noteworthamericanwomen.com and facebook.com/noteworthyamericanwomen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.