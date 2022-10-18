Tentative deal reached to sell Foothills Golf Course

Wilson Gee and his partners have reached an agreement to sell the Foothills Golf Course.
Gee declined to discuss the sale, citing a nondisclosure agreement he has signed that remains in effect until a 45-day escrow period ends and pending a closing on the deal.
Gee had put the 166-acre course on the market earlier this year, along with The Duke, a course he and his partners own in Maricopa. The Foothills, built in 1988, was priced at $5 million and the sale included both the course and clubhouse.
Gee said he had taken the 137-acre Duke off the market because golf season is about to begin. That course had been priced at $8 million.
Multiple sources said that if the Foothills deal goes through, it will be managed by Troon, the world’s largest golf course management company.
Troon also figured prominently in the sale earlier this month of the legendary Longbow Golf Club in Mesa for $8.95 million to the Thompson Golf Group of Gilbert, which owns three courses, including on each in Gilbert, Cave Creek and Minnesota.
In announcing that deal, Thompson said Troon would continue managing Longbow, a 161.5-acre course with a nearly 3,000-square-foot clubhouse and 5,000-square-foot service garage. The course was built in 1997 and completely overhauled in 2003.
Longbow Golf Club is also the centerpiece of Daedalus Real Estate Advisors’ 330-acre mixed-use development at Higley and McDowell roads that includes apartments, homes, a hotel, light industrial, commercial and “agritainment” projects.
The course was built by the McDonnell Douglas Aircraft company and was named to evoke a medieval archer’s distance and accuracy. The name also was adopted as the name of the Apache Longbow helicopter, manufactured by McDonnell Douglas in the plant later purchased by The Boeing Company across the street from Longbow Business Park and Golf Club.
Gee still owns the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course, an 18-hole executive course that is scheduled to fully re-open before the end of this month and the Ahwatukee Country Club.
In an interview earlier this month, he told AFN that the Foothills and Ahwatukee County Club courses would remain used for golf. Gee also owned the Club West Golf Course, but closed it in 2016, saying he could not afford the high cost of city potable water to irrigate it.
He eventually sold the Club West course to The Edge, a group of four men who had tried to restore it for golf if they could sell parts of it to a homebuilder. The Edge has not yet disclosed its plans for that site because of litigation that has lasted almost the entire time it has owned the property.
Designed by Tom Weiskoph and Jay Moorish, the Foothills Golf Course has been rated 4 stars by Golf Digest Places to Play and “meanders through a very upscale desert layout combined with a links flavor, minus the extreme carries that golfers often associate with desert designs,” according to its listing on Loopnet.com.
The ad also touted the site’s “allure and challenge,” noting that the clubhouse includes a 160-seat theater, pro shop, room for restaurant outfitting and spacious patios and views of South Mountain “and an aesthetic quality that makes a round here memorable – as evidenced by the gorgeous postcard quality backdrops behind the greens and tees.”
