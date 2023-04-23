Eight of Kyrene School District’s nine elementary schools in Ahwatukee and all three middle schools here saw an enrollment loss among the number of children who live within their attendance areas.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not attending a Kyrene school, demographer Rick Brammer of Applied Economics told the Governing Board last week.
It means their parents chose a school farther from home for a variety of reasons, such as the availability of special programs.
“It used to be that everybody had this sense of community,” Brammer said, noting that now “you’ve got in one neighborhood, kids go into six or seven different schools.”
That part of Brammer’s presentation may have been one of the brighter revelations of a demographic report on enrollment trends that some board members conceded was unsettling.
“Total enrollment has fallen steadily” in Kyrene in the last 20 years, Brammer’s report said, adding it reflects a decline of nearly 8,000 in-district students – “5,000 of which was due to a shrinking school-age population.”
The district’s student population is about 14,000 with just under 11,100 kids who live in the district.
The total enrollment is far from the 18,000 who were in Kyrene schools when the century began, although out-of-district children attending Kyrene schools has softened the impact of the loss of in-district students.
With an overall population dominated by a significant number of older households with no school-age children, some forces impacting enrollment are largely out of Kyrene’s control, Brammer’s study found.
Soaring housing prices and mortgage interest rates are persuading older homeowners with no children to stay put.
At the same time, most young families with kids consider a home in Ahwatukee and parts of Chandler and Tempe out of reach – even with both parents working, Brammer said.
“You’ve gone through a real period of changeover and the population has gotten older,” Brammer told the board.
“And the turnover rates – how fast houses change hands – have declined so much that we’re not getting the benefit of neighborhood regeneration.
“Everybody’s been getting older and as our prices get higher and interest rates get higher, it makes it even harder for people to be mobile in and out of these houses. It’s really kind of stymied what might have been a turnaround in our school age population.”
“It’s really quite dramatic,” Brammer said. “And it’s affecting enrollment in every school district that is not able to sell entry-level housing or have cheap rentals.”
Mother Nature also plays a role, as birth rates in Arizona “plummeted by nearly 19% during the Great Recession,” he said.
Although the number of births statewide increased slightly from 77,000 in 2021 to 78,198 last year, he said, the birth rate still declined.
The number of families living outside the district who send their kids to a Kyrene school has softened the impact of all those forces driving the enrollment decline, Brammer said.
Between 2002-03 and the current school year, in-district enrollment has fallen by 6,630 – including a drop of 1,766 students in the last five years.
But Brammer said out-of-district enrollment is waning “and it is likely to continue to do so as the total school-age population of the surrounding area declines.”
The 2015-16 school year saw the most out-of-district students – 4,035 – while that number in the current school year is 3,048. Students from outside district boundaries now account for 21.6% of total enrollment.
Among Kyrene’s Ahwatukee campuses, enrollment at Estrella and Lagos comprises the smallest percentages of students living in their attendance areas. Nearly half attend a school farther from home.
Although Colina enrolls 63% of kids in its attendance area, that is a 27.5% decline from what it was three years ago, Brammer found.
Among the three middle schools in Ahwatukee, Altadena’s enrollment counts the highest percentage of kids living in its attendance area. Its 91% rate is far higher than Akimel’s 79% and Centennnial’s 59%.
But all three middle schools have seen a decline in the number of students who live within their attendance area boundaries. Centennial’s 19.2% decline was the highest while Altadena had the lowest drop with 12.1%
Brammer cautioned that while the district could lose another 2,000 students over the next five years, “a smaller loss is possible.”
And while charter schools and the expansion of Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, or vouchers, both have siphoned some students away from the district, Brammer said their impact has not been as significant as COVID-19.
That’s because as a result of work-at-home and campus closures, more parents’ saw benefits of online and home schooling.
Brammer said Kyrene’s student population had stabilized prior to the onset of the pandemic, but has not bounced back from losses incurred during the pandemic.
That impact could be felt for years, he said, “as smaller classes advance through upper grades.”
While children in poorer areas “didn’t go to school at all” after the pandemic subsided, Brammer told the board, Kyrene’s enrollment hasn’t bounced back because “in your area, I think it’s homeschooling.”
All the factors prompted board Vice President Michelle Fahy to observe, “We live in a very different era.”
“COVID happened and many of our families have jobs that allow them to work at home, which allowed them to be able to homeschool their kids because they have that flexibility.
“Having an affluent population also allows parents to drive kids wherever they want their kids to go,” she said, adding that with current home prices, “how could we possibly expect many young families to come into our community?”
“We don’t want to lose our kids but we’re really not losing them to the charters and the privates,” Fahy continued. “We are losing them to alternative choice….I think it does also point out to a new reality for us that we’re going to have to get creative about.”
