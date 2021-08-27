The Ahwatukee attorney who waged a long and ultimately unsuccessful fight against the Arizona Department of Transportation to stop the South Mountain Freeway from being built has a new job.
Howard Shanker last week was appointed attorney general of the Tohono O’odham Nation.
“The Nation faces many unique issues in which the Office of Attorney General plays a critically important role,” said Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. in a release. “Howard Shanker brings a wealth of experience in Indian law to the position of Attorney General.
“His insights and expertise will be of great assistance in upholding the sovereignty of the Nation, protecting our sacred lands and waters, and ensuring the rights of our tribal citizens.”
Asked if that meant he is leaving Ahwatukee since the Nation is located close to Tucson, Shanker replied he will “probably be a Tucson resident during the week and an Ahwatukee resident on weekends.”
A graduate of Georgetown University Law School, Shanker has been practicing law in Arizona since 1993.
The Nation’s announcement noted, “He is a recognized expert in Indian law and environmental/natural resources law and has represented multiple tribes and tribal organizations in tribal, state, and federal courts in Arizona, Wisconsin, Nebraska and other jurisdictions.
“Mr. Shanker has also previously served as a tribal court judge and was an adjunct professor at the Sandra Day O’Connor School of Law at ASU. In addition to tribes and tribal interests, Mr. Shanker has, in part, represented environmental and civil rights organizations including the Sierra Club, the Center for Biological Diversity, and the NAACP.”
He also served under President Clinton on the National Environmental Justice Advisory Council, Enforcement Subcommittee, the Nation noted, “where he worked to mitigate disparate negative impacts of environmental/natural resource policy and regulation on minority, Native, and low-income communities.”
The Tohono O’odham Nation Attorney General advises and represents all officials, agencies, departments, divisions and branches of the Nation’s government and represents the Nation in all legal proceedings and other matters affecting those interests.
The Nation is Arizona’s largest Indian reservation with more than 2.8 million acres and 4,460 square miles – roughly the size of Connecticut. It is home to a little more than 10,000 Native Americans.
Shanker represented the Protect Arizona’s Resources and Children, a group of Ahwatukee residents who waged a five-year battle – usually in tandem with the Gila River Indian Community – against the South Mountain Freeway.
He worked largely without compensation, but took the battle against
state and federal highway officials personally, calling the agencies a “bureaucracy run amok.”
“We have a system that’s really not geared toward providing justice for people without money – or even a forum for them,” he said in a 2016 interview with AFN.
At one point, he was on the hook for more than $300,000, a fine levied by a three-judge panel in the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that was furious with him as he represented 12 Northern Arizona tribes fighting the expansion of skiing operations at Snowbowl, a sacred site.
That same passion for defending tribes against the incursion on other Native American sacred sites motivated his war against the South Mountain Freeway.
For one thing, he said, he believed the freeway constituted a “desecration of sacred sites that impacts thousands of people’s deeply held religious beliefs.”
A passionate environmentalist, he also alleged that the freeway jeopardizes the health of thousands of children attending the 17 schools near its path and that the cost was not worth the estimate one minute it would save commuters to and from the West Valley.
A native of the New York City borough of the Bronx who grew up in northern New Jersey, Shanker developed a passion for environmental cases soon after he graduated from Georgetown University in Washington D.C.
He worked for the U.S. Justice Department and was assigned to represent the federal government in environmental fights. After a while, he went to work for the law firm founded by Thomas Dewey, the man that Harry S. Truman defeated in his run for President.
“Most lawyers who do environmental work start out with a real passion for the environment, and then eventually they figure out that the only way to get paid is to work for polluters,” he said with a chuckle. “Some industries want to do the right thing, don’t get me wrong. But I never had a passion to work for them.”
He believes environmental cases are very important, telling AFN, “It’s an area of the law that seems to be trodden upon by the government.”
Shanker the 12 northern tribes as well as several environmental groups in a protracted fight against the U.S. Forest Service’s decision to let Snowbowl Resort use reclaimed water to make snow.
The Native Americans contended that the San Francisco Peaks are sacred and that sewage water would desecrate the mountain.
The environmental groups, for their part, said the government had not determined the health effects on nearby potable water systems.
Though a three-judge panel of the Ninth Circuit ruled in 2007 favor of Shanker, the government and resort company sought a re-hearing from the entire 11-member court. Such a re-hearing “is rarely granted, but the court granted it” in this case, he said.
The court ultimately reversed the panel’s decision. But, in the process, issued a ruling that Shanker saw as an opening to start a new fight in federal district court in Flagstaff.
Though he lost that fight in the lower court and before a three-judge panel,
the three appellate judges went one step further.
They determined in 2012 that, by waging the second legal fight, Shanker “has acted in bad faith, vexatiously, wantonly, or for oppressive reasons, delaying or disrupting litigation, or has taken actions in the litigation for an improper purpose.”
They ordered him to pay $300,000.
“I don’t know how, I don’t know why” the panel ruled that way, he said. “It was a perfectly good suit.”
He then filed a complaint “of judicial misconduct against these guys, which went nowhere,” he said.
Consumer advocate Ralph Nader, Arizona State University law professors, the tribes, and several major environmental groups were outraged by the ruling. They asked the entire 11-member circuit to hear the appeal of the punishment.
Then, before the entire court could decide that request, the three-judge panel dropped the levy.
Before it was dropped, however,
the Arizona State Bar investigated Shanker. As a result, he spent thousands of dollars on a lawyer to represent him in the proceedings.
It all left an indelible impact on Shanker.
“I’m pretty cynical about the
credibility of the American judicial
process,” he said.
