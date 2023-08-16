Veteran golfer, wife buy Ahwatukee Country Club

After months of unfounded rumors, it’s finally come to pass: Wilson Gee and his partners last week sold the Ahwatukee Golf Club to a Litchfield Park couple who also own a course in Avondale.
Charles and Lisa Gibson, operating as Free Drop LLC, paid $3.2 million for the course, according to real estate tracker vizzda.com.
Built in 1976 and owned by Bixby Village Golf Course Inc. since 2006, the 141-acre site includes an 11,868-square-foot clubhouse and an 18-hole par 72 championship golf course that was designed by the late professional golfer and pilot John Guthrie Bulla.
Charles Gibson hit the ground running as soon as the deal was sealed.
He deferred an interview with the Ahwatukee Foothills News for a few weeks, saying he was too busy refurbishing the grounds. This week, for example, he was resurfacing the parking lot and having a crew renovate the tired clubhouse interior.
“I’m super busy, as you might understand,” said Gibson, a professional golfer who played on the Arizona State University golf team in the early 1970s.
The Gibsons also own the Coldwater Golf Course near the Phoenix International Raceway in Avondale.
That 18-hole course, which includes a clubhouse capable of hosting gatherings of up to 200 people, has drawn largely favorable reviews on various social media sites.
Tripadvisor.com shows a 4 out of 5-star rating for the course, which runs through a residential development.
The website golfnow.com called it a “friendly facility” that “enjoys a devoted following of West Valley golfers who return again and again to this highly playable, fun layout that provides excellent value” and includes three lakes.
“Unlike so many courses in the Valley of Phoenix that sit on flat ground,” golfnow.com states, “Coldwater Golf Club has the advantage of rambling on rolling terrain. Course architect Forest Richardson took full advantage in crafting a layout with elevated tee boxes, constantly moving fairways that meander up and down, and intriguing green complexes.”
Passion for the game
Arizona Golfer, the state’s oldest golf newspaper, also provided some background information on Gibson, stating “his first exposure to the West Valley came in a qualifying round for the Arizona State University Golf Team in the fall of 1971.
“Playing golf had been a priority for some time up until this point. His commitment to golf led to 4 years at Arizona State University, a 2 time All American and 5 years on the PGA TOUR.
“This experience served as a perfect entry into the other side of golf – the business side. He served as a general partner and manager of several public facilities, contract management of multiple facilities and owner/operator of three courses,” Arizona Golfer reported.
It said Charles’ wife Lisa handles the financial and accounting side of the business while their son Cole Gibson is the Coldwater general manager and their couple’s long-time friend, Pete Mason, is director of gold and tournament operations.
“Together they have well over 100 years of experience in golf competitions and golf operations,” Arizona Golfer reported.
It also quoted Gibson, who lived in California before moving to Litchfield Park, as stating they looked for five years for a golf facility across the Valley.
During that time, he told Arizona Golfer, they wanted to buy a course where “we felt our family could achieve success with, as well as become a part of a community that we have already come to love and appreciate.”
“We talk daily about improving the course conditions, golf operations and food service. Our goal is to provide a total experience that should always include a fantastic golf course facility, friendly atmosphere and great burgers, dogs, nachos and cold beverages,” he also was reported saying.
Given his energetic start in Ahwatukee last week, his interview with Arizona Golfer suggests he is bringing the same passion to Ahwatukee Country Club that he brought to Coldwater.
"We are totally committed to making improvements throughout the facility,” he told Arizona Golfer, stating the remodel of the Coldwater clubhouse included new granite, paint and flooring.
Time to sell
Gee told AFN that while he originally had not put the Ahwatukee Country Club on the market, he and his partners decided to sell because “I’ve got too much on my plate.”
Among those things is a nonprofit Gee is starting to help education in Los Angeles.
Gee at one point owned all four golf courses in Ahwatukee and has gradually sold off all but Ahwatukee Lakes, where he and his partners have been the object of a lawsuit filed by two residents in 2014, a year after he shut down the 18-hole site.
His attempts to sell Ahwatukee Lakes ran into a buzz saw of furor among a majority of the course’s surrounding 5,400 homeowners, who stopped an effort by the True Life Companies to turn the site into a complex of 290 homes, a small farm, a new location for Desert Garden Montessori and hiking trails.
After a long legal battle that even went up to the United States Supreme Court, attorney Tim Barnes, representing homeowners Linda Swain and Eileen Breslin, persuaded Superior Court judges to order Gee’s restoration of Ahwatukee Lakes.
While Gee has largely restored the Lakes, he has been working with Barnes and his clients on a number of finer points – including the planting of several hundred low-water-use trees and a real clubhouse.
Originally Gee had tried to replace the clubhouse – leveled by a never-solved arson – with a field-office-type building, a judge ordered him to build a more appropriate facility.
Gee said he has an architect drawing up plans for the clubhouse and that he expects it will take nine to 12 months for the project to make its way through the City of Phoenix planning process.
Gee has managed to sell the other two courses he owned in Ahwatukee.
He sold the Club West Golf Course twice – first in 2017 to an investor who within about seven months failed to keep up payments on a $1.3 million promissory note.
Gee took back Club West and sold it in 2019 for $750,000 to a four-man group of investors organized as The Edge.
But ever since The Edge lost an early 2020 effort to sell three parcels of the course for homes so it could finance a restoration of the course, the four businessmen have been tied up in seemingly endless litigation with a group of homeowners organized as the Club West Conservancy.
The Conservancy alleges that Shea Homes, which owned the Club West Golf Courses’s land use rights before giving them to The Edge, has violated sales agreements for homes around the course.
It contends those sales agreements require the land to be maintained as a championship 18-hole golf course – a position that The Edge and Shea Homes denies.
A judge has set a trial for next March on that case and the course itself long ago deteriorated into a 165-acre piece of desert.
Gee last year sold the Foothills Golf Course for $4.7 million to a California family-run real estate investment company that has hired world-renown Troon, which has been upgrading the course and the clubhouse.
Gee said that at least for now, he and his partners will continue owning and operating their only other course in the Valley – The Duke in Maricopa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.