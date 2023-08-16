Veteran golfer, wife buy Ahwatukee Country Club

The team that runs the Coldwater Golf Course in Avondale and will be running the Ahwatukee Country Club includes, from left, “Jackie” the Dog, new owners Charlie Gibson and his wife Lisa, their son Cole Gibson and long-time family friend Pete Mason. While Charles and Lisa Gibson own the Ahwatukee course under the LLC Free Drop, their son and Mason likely will play a big role in its operation. (Courtesy Arizona Golfer)