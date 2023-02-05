Kyrene board OKs first phase of district headquarters re-do

The Kyrene Governing Board last week unanimously gave the go-ahead for the first phase of the renovation of the district’s Tempe headquarters that could cost as much as $6.3 million.
The vote followed a presentation by Chief Financial Officer Chris Herrmann, who said “no money is being pulled from school projects” for the extensive renovation of the Ben Furlong Education Complex of 12 different buildings on 18 acres at Kyrene and Warner roads.
Those individual school projects aren’t cheap, especially as the cost of construction materials and services have skyrocketed in recent years.
For example, Hermann told AFN, the cost to replace the roof of Pueblo Middle School in Chandler is estimated at
$4 million.
The Ben Furlong complex is anchored by the district administration building, constructed in 1989, and a bus depot built in 1986.
“These buildings still require the same level of upkeep and maintenance as our school facilities,” Herrmann told the board, “but some of the replacement schedules and standards for schools’ facilities have not been consistently followed for this site – meaning that we have fallen behind on repairs and replacements.
“We’ve really only been able to do a limited general maintenance over the years on these facilities in the area of safety and security,” he said, noting that safety and security improvements alone had never been implemented at district headquarters when Kyrene addressed those items at its campuses in 2015-16.
“Although that topic has been discussed many times since then, no actual work has ever taken place in that particular area.”
Along with safety and security, he said, the administration building requires extensive work on basic infrastructure, such as heating and air conditioning, fire suppression systems and lighting.
The board specifically approved a $4.8 million “guaranteed maximum price” for the first phase of the project, which has a total estimated cost of $6.2 million.
In addition to the $4.8 million, the board will be voting separately on an additional $1.54 million in contracts for furniture, parking lot renovation, boardroom audio visual upgrades, a badged entry system and HVAC controls.
GMP means that the construction manager must absorb any cost overruns if the first phase exceeds $4.8 million and must return to the district any money if the first phase ends up costing less than that amount.
Administration officials said that by hiring a construction manager at risk who must operate under those terms, the architect and contractor work together with the district and “there’s greater flexibility in the design phase, shorter project timeline due to collaboration, better budget cost and controls and better project quality.”
They also said setting a maximum price encourages more competitive bidding by subcontractors, resulting in “the best value, open-book cost and transparency and contingency management throughout the construction phase.”
Herrmann noted the district has already pared about $840,000 from the original cost estimates for the project as a result of the GMP process.
Other administration officials said there are other reasons for hiring a risk manager with overall responsibility for the work.
They noted Phoenix Metro led the nation in inflation with an 11% increase last year – well above the nationwide increase in the Consumer Price Index of 8.6%.
Between August 2021 and August 2022, they added, there has been an average 19.5% increase in new school building construction costs and that HVAC and electrical materials “see daily/weekly price increases.”
In addition, contractors are grappling with higher labor costs partly because of workforce shortages. They said three massive projects alone – the Taiwan Semiconductor Plant in north Phoenix, the Meta data center in Mesa and the Intel expansion in Chandler – have siphoned 5% of the over construction labor force.
To cover the Ben Furlong project’s costs, Herrmann said, said the district can tap into three different capital funding sources: $1.9 million in remaining funds from the voter-approved $116.9 million bond issue; nearly $7 million in state District Additional Assistance money; and almost $1.9 million in other capital funds.
He also said the overall renovation of the complex will be undertaken over several years.
“When we look at the work that needs to take place,” he said, “we’re dividing that work into multiple phases with a focus on health and safety – which in our language includes things like building compliance and building codes, general maintenance, wear-and-tear replacement issues, workstations, furniture, technology and interior improvements.”
Besides addressing long-neglected infrastructure needs, the project also will introduce cost-saving upgrades that will reduce ongoing energy, water and plumbing costs, other administrators told the board.
Herrmann also said there are other elements to the overall project that will be proposed to the board over the next few years at an additional, unspecified cost.
