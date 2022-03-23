Judge makes special master official for Lakes Course case

A major step was taken last week toward the September opening of a fully restored Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course after the judge in the case officially appointed golf course expert Mark J. Woodward as special master overseeing the project and course owner ALCR formally agreed to pay him.
In return, ALCR will only have to post a tenth of the $500,000 penalty that came with Superior Court Judge Sara Agne’s finding that the company had failed to meet a deadline set in November 2020 by another judge.
Superior Court Judge Theodore Campagnolo in November 2020 laid out a series of three steps that ALCR and company principal Wilson Gee must follow to comply with a court order that the beleaguered 18-hole executive course be fully restored.
In that order, he said ALCR had to complete restoration plans by May 2021, start reconstruction by September 2021 and open all 18 holes by this September.
Although half the course opened in January, Agne had determined that ALCR’s failure to obtain a city permit for some of the work constituted contempt of court because it violated the first deadline. Gee had testified that city officials told him a permit was not necessary and claimed they ignored his company’s request to put that in writing.
Regardless, Gee and ALCR are not fighting Agne’s determination – something that would have been difficult anyway because contempt-of-court rulings are not entitled to an automatic appeal.
And they agreed to post the full $500,000 penalty if they fail to pay Woodward’s fee on time or violated the terms of Campagnolo’s order.
Woodward, 69, comes from a family of golf course developers and has been in the business of building, designing, restoring and maintaining courses since he was a teenager. He was admitted to the Arizona Golf Hall of Fame in 2020 for his work in this state, but he also headed the 19,000-member Golf Course Superintendents Association for several years as well.
An avid golfer himself, he has played three of Ahwatukee’s four golf courses – the only exception being the Lakes.
In court papers filed last week, Woodward set his fee as $2,000 a month between March and May, then $3,000 from June through October. If any work goes beyond the scope of his duties, he will be paid an additional $250 an hour.
That extra work would include any evening meetings with any of the 5,400 Ahwatukee Lakes homeowners who might want to hear what’s being done on the course, which was closed in 2013 and has been the subject of a court battle since 2014 between ALCR and homeowners Linda Swain and Eileen Breslin.
During the first phase of his work, Woodward told the court “I will also develop a tentative, draft timeline for all work that needs to be completed prior to seeding the Bermuda grass in June. I will update this draft timeline as we progress through the project and extend it out all the way through the winter overseeding process and opening the golf course.
“I can’t stress enough the importance of following a timeline and staying on task as we only have a limited window of time to complete this work based on the seasonality of planting the Bermuda turf grass at the appropriate time to maximize our success and ensure that we meet the court ordered deadlines of opening on September 1, 2022 and then again planting the winter ryegrass in late September or better yet early October,” he also said in an affidavit.
And ironically, while Gee said he has no plans to have golf carts available for players, he apparently will have to find one for Woodward, who told the Agne “I could be more effective and productive if a golf cart was made available for my use on the days that I visit the site.”
He added that he will submit at least one report a month on ALCR’s progress and visit the course once or twice a week.
