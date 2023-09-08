Donations still needed for holiday lights display

Holiday lights will be part of this year’s Christmas season in Ahwatukee but there may not be as many of them as in year’s past.
That’s the fear of Ahwatukee resident Carrie McNeish, who has been helping to lead the fundraising effort for the display along the medians of Chandler Boulevard between Desert Foothills Parkway and 24th Street.
This is the third year that the Foothills Community Association HOA will be overseeing the display. It also is the single biggest contributor to a display that costs between $125,000 and $140,000 – mostly in fees and permit charges form the city. The Club West HOA also is a big supporter, kicking in $25,000.
Noting “our current display exceeds this contribution by far and the costs will be higher this year,” McNeish warned that if fundraising doesn’t pick up soon, “the lights display could be reduced for 2023.”
The Foothills HOA is continuing to accept donations and any funds collected over this year’s cost will be rolled over to fund next year’s display, McNeish said.
For over two decades, the home-grown nonprofit Festival of Lights was responsible for the display but it handed over funding and operations to the Foothills HOA.
The Festival of Lights group has been disbanded and replaced by a new nonprofit called Light Up Ahwatukee, which has a broader goal of supporting other local nonprofits.
However, it also will continue to support the lights display and hold the Kick-Off Party that traditionally heralded the beginning of the display. That all-day event the Saturday before Thanksgiving at Desert Foothills Park will be renamed, however.
McNeish also is looking for business sponsors. Businesses interested in helping out can email her at cmcneish@cox.net.
Other sponsors for the 2023 display include San Tan Ford, Albertsons/Safeway, Tukee Homes Realty, Big O Tires, The Longo Firm, Outside Living Concepts and Mangled Momentum/Million Lights Run.
People can contribute at gofundme.com/f/foothills-holiday-lights
Checks can be made out to “Foothills Community Association” with a note in the memo filed stating “Donation for Lights.” They can be sent to RealManage Community Management, Attn: Cathy Van Galder, 3930 S. Alma School Road, Suite 10, Chandler AZ 85248.
