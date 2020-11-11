By the end of last week, the much-vaunted “blue wave” in Arizona pretty much became a trickle for down-ticket races.
One thing that did change dramatically is the composition of both school district governing boards impacting Ahwatukee as voters returned one incumbent and two newcomers to each entity, according to unofficial results.
In the Tempe Union race, while Governing Board President Berdetta Hodge led the field of eight candidates seeking three open seats, two-term member Sandy Lowe fell to 2019 Desert Vista High School graduate Armando Montero and Chandler teacher Sarah Lindsay James appear to have taken second and third place, respectively, according to unofficial results.
In Kyrene, incumbent Kyrene Governing Board member Michelle Fahy led the five educators seeking three board seats while Tempe biology professor Margaret Wright locked in second place.
For a while, a nip-and-tuck battle for third place pitted Ahwatukee residents Trine Nelson and Wanda Kolomyjec against each other. But Kolomyjec appeared by Monday to be winning by 474 votes in an election where 95,515 ballots were counted so far district-wide..
For the most part, however, the outcome of races below that of U.S. Senator and the President, told a story of Democratic hopes dashed.
One by one, outcomes for county races – which looked initially like a near sweep for Democrats – turned red.
By Monday’s AFN print deadline, the only race that still eluded Republicans involved the fourth seat on the five-man Maricopa County Board of Supervisors that had seemed a blue certainty until it abruptly U-turned Saturday.
In that race, Democrat Jevin Hodge, the son of the Tempe Union board president, on Thursday had declared victory in the race for District 1 supervisor.
But by Monday, Republican incumbent Jack Sellers, vying for a full term to a seat he won by appointment in January 2018, was within 1,256 votes of catching up to Hodge and winning.
The County Recorder’s office on Monday reported there were more than 40,000 ballots that still needed to be counted or verified, but it is unknown how many involved District 1, which covers part of Ahwatukee.
In legislative races, the district representing Ahwatukee remained firmly blue, with Sen. Sean Bowie and Reps Mitzi Epstein and Jennifer Jermaine easily beating their Republican challengers in Legislative District 18 with leads they held from the first release of results Election Night.
Bowie handily defeated Ahwatukee Realtor Suzanne Sharer 58-42 percent with a margin of nearly 21,000 votes.
Reps. Jennifer Jermaine of Chandler and Mitzi Epstein of Tempe coasted as well with 29 percent and 28 percent of the vote, respectively. They led former legislator Bob Robson’s 23 percent and Tempe retiree Don Hawker’s 20 percent.
But when the new session begins in January, it will be deja vu all over again for the three LD18 Democrats as both chambers remain under Republican control.
House Republicans, who reelected Mesa Rep. Rusty Bowers House Speaker on Thursday, hold a two-seat edge over Democrats while the Senate GOP holds a one-seat margin.
Democrats had hoped to gain at least one Senate seat, eyeing adjacent LD 17, by unseating incumbent Sen. J.D. Mesnard and installing furniture store owner Ajlan AJ Kurdoglu.
More than $3 million was spent in the LD 17 races – the most among all Arizona legislative races – and more than half that was spent in the Senate campaign.
But when the counting was almost over, all three incumbents won.
Mesnard scored a wider margin, 52-48, percent than he did when he won his first Senate election two years ago after he was termed out in the House after eight years.
Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, the lone Democrat vying with Rep. Jeff Weninger and Chandler Realtor Liz Harris for the two LD17 House seats led all three candidates with 34 percent of the vote, while three-term Weninger edged out newcomer Harris.
One thing that dramatically changed for Ahwatukee and the rest of Arizona is that effective Nov. 30, possessing and selling recreational marijuana will be legal – although the state does not expect to have regulations for stores in place until April.
And in a campaign where advocates and opponents each spent more than $16 million, Prop 208 passed by a margin of 52-48 percent, promising an income tax surcharge on individuals making more than $250,000 and couples earning more than $400,000 annually.
Money from that tax is earmarked for public education, but is not expected to start hitting school districts’ coffers until December 2021 at the earliest.
When it does, Ahwatukee will be represented on both the Kyrene and Tempe Union boards as they decide how to spend it.
Ahwatukee will continue to have two residents on the Kyrene board and finally gained representation with Montero, an Arizona State University sophomore, on the Tempe Union board.
Both Kolomyjec and Nelson, who are educators, live in Ahwatukee – so whoever wins their contest will join Margaret Pratt, who also lives in Ahwatukee.
Fahy, a long-time educator who holds an administrative position in Tempe Union, will become the senior member of that board since Pratt and Kevin Walsh won their four-year terms in 2018.
Fahy, a Tempe resident, captured 23 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results, while Ivan Alfaro of Tempe drew the short straw among voters with only 16 percent. Wright got 21 percent.
In the Tempe Union race, Kyrene Governing Board President Myrick drew the least number of the 157,835 votes counted so far with only 9 percent.
Lowe caught only 10 percent of the vote and on today’s AFN Opinion page said it may have been because hers was the only name that neither major party featured on their slates in the nonpartisan election.
Also out of the running are Tempe teacher Paige Reesor and Ahwatukee lawyer Don Fletcher, with 11 percent and 12 percent, respectively.
Hodge and Montero, each with 15 percent of the vote, appeared to have secured first and second place in the Tempe Union election.
Chandler Realtor Lori Bastian and James both had 14 percent of the vote, although Bastian was trailing James by 1,190 votes in the latest count and it is unlikely that any remaining uncounted ballots in the district will give Bastian victory.
The newly elected and re-elected Kyrene and Tempe Union board members will be taking their seats in early January.
Kyrene board members will be working with a new superintendent, as Dr. Jan Vesely is retiring next month.
