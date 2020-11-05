A heartless thief or group of thieves stole a banner from Kyrene Monte Vista within 24 hours have it had been hung outside the Ahwatukee school.
“We have checked with Kyrene Monte Vista teachers and staff to determine if the ties came loose and it was taken into the school. It was not,” the PTO stated on it Facebook page after the Oct. 25 theft.
The PTO, which only recently recovered from an embezzlement of more than $61,000 from its treasury is asking the thief or thieves to return the banner no questions asked.
In the meantime, security footage is being reviewed to find any possible leads to the suspects.
The smiley face banner was paid for with money the PTO earned through its various fundraising efforts – which, as with most such activities this year by other nonprofits has been hampered by COVID-19-related restrictions.
“We worked with a local Ahwatukee business PostNet to support them and they supported us with a discounted rate” on the banner, the PTO stated.
“Most importantly, this banner was meant to bring joy to our students, teachers, staff and community during these uncertain times.”
The banner is 6’x6’ and has a lightly stamped “KMV PTO” in the bottom left corner with a paw print.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.