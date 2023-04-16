Bigger, better FOL beer-wine fest on tap

The Festival of Lights (FOL) Wine and Beer Festival 6-10 p.m. Friday, April 21 at the Foothills Golf Club will offer more reasons than ever to come and support the annual community holiday lights display.
“People have been asking for different experiences, so that’s what we’ve been trying to do this year,” said Christiane Acosta, who co-chairs the FOL sponsorship committee.
The gala is one of the nonprofit’s two annual fundraisers that help pay for the white lights along Chandler Boulevard between Desert Foothills Parkway and 24th Street during the holidays. It also supports local charities.
This year, the board took into account feedback from last year’s event to make this gala bigger and better.
One of the main requests last year was to “step up the local entertainment,” said Morgan Vanderwall, head of public relations, social media and marketing for the FOL board.
This year, two bands will play: The Lil’ Debbie Band will kick off the party from 6-7:30 p.m. and Pretty Cül will headline. Also, an acoustic act will play in the new VIP room – a lounge experience with whiskey and craft beer tastings that will require an additional voluntary donation to enter.
“Most of this event is very energetic, lots of activity, so it’s kind of a respite to go into this quieter environment,” said Kimberly Bolton, the FOL marketplace/raffle chair.
A few VIP banquet tables on the grass in front of the clubhouse are also being offered for $1,000 for those who want a place to convene with friends or family for the night.
Once again, raffles will be part of the excitement. A 50/50 raffle last year raised $2,500 and the winner left with $1,250. The price will be three for $20 for the 50/50 raffle and $5 a ticket or five for $20 for the raffle items.
At least six big prizes will be worth at least $750, Bolton said, and “each one is a package of items around a specific theme – like girls’ day out or weekend getaway.”
They include golf for four at Arizona Grand Resort, a medspa package from Bodiac Sculpting worth over $1,000, a series of boxing classes and accessories from UFC GYM Ahwatukee, and more. Many of the prizes were donated by small, local businesses.
Also, Vanderwall said, “We’re adding more table games to the casino floor so they’ll be inside and outside.”
Last year there were eight tables; this year, they’re setting up 13. Everyone will get a voucher for $100 casino cash and players can turn in winnings for tickets to enter the raffle prize drawing around 9 p.m.
Also new is a balloon glow.
Weather permitting, people can go up 30 feet in a tethered hot air balloon, courtesy of Arizona Events Group owned by 20-year Ahwatukee resident Tim Matykiewicz.
“We’re super excited about that,” Vanderwall said.
This year’s wine pull will include even more special bottles, too.
“People are donating cases of wine or an exclusive wine collection they have,” Acosta said. “This year we’ve had a lot of community support.”
And FOL Board President and head sommelier Maria Reyes-Smith said they’ll have some acclaimed Arizona wines from the likes of LDV Winery, Los Milics Vineyards and Twisted Union along with high-end favorites such as Caymus and Veuve Cliquot.
While the festival hosted food trucks last year, the ticket price this year includes food.
A gourmet slider bar will include beef patties, chicken breast, a vegetarian patty, lettuce wraps and gluten-free chips to accommodate a variety of diets.
WCKD Brewery is donating at least four of their beers brewed here in Ahwatukee, and Reyes-Smith is choosing 20 wines based on guest feedback from last year. The bottles will include standard varietals such as cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay along with selections such as Barbera, malbec, riesling and Vouvray.
The board said the Festival of Lights Wine and Beer Festival is a great way to get to know the community.
“As somebody who moved here last year, it’s a great networking opportunity when everything is new to you and you don’t know where to start,” Bolton stated.
Vanderwall added, “This is the chance to come out and meet community members; network with local businesses.”
While the festival relies on volunteers to pull it off, the board said almost all slots were full more than two weeks before the event.
They praised Pam Peterson’s efforts in running the volunteer committee.
The board also thanked their sponsors, including Safeway, Vero Pizza, WCKD Brewery, SanTan Ford, Caffe Boa, Spencer 4 Hire Roofing, PostNet, the Ahwatukee Foothills News, Foothills Golf Club and MissGif Photo Booth.
If you go ...
What: Ahwatukee Foothills Festival of Lights Beer and Wine Festival
When: 6-10 p.m. April 21
Where: Foothills Golf Club, 2201 E. Clubhouse Drive, Ahwatukee.
Cost: $100 per person or $180 a couple
Information: folaz.org
