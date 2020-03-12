State authorities are suing a Chandler businessman for allegedly tricking Valley residents into giving away their personal information and then selling it to third-party telemarketers by faking deliveries to their doors.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is accusing Matthew Willes of deceiving consumers through a nonexistent package-delivery service that reportedly generated millions in revenue.
Willes formed Valley Delivery LLC in Chandler three years ago and authorities claim he used the business to accumulate up to 150,000 personal phone numbers of Valley residents, then selling them to companies that sell products over the phone.
According to court records, Valley Delivery compiled lists of new homeowners in Maricopa County through public records and dispatched drivers to post fake “delivery slips” on the doors of these addresses.
These slips were made to appear like the resident had missed a delivery and instructed them to call a number to receive their package.
After calling the number, homeowners were connected with sales representatives who gathered personal information from the caller.
The representatives would sometimes try to offer gift cards for services provided by Valley Delivery’s affiliates.
Valley Delivery would then pass the resident’s number and information to My Home Services, another company started by Willes.
Authorities claim these phone numbers would be shared among a collection of other business ventures formed by Willes in Chandler that purportedly sold security systems, water softeners and solar panels.
Phone numbers were also distributed and sold to at least two more companies: Rescue One Air and Pristine Water Solutions.
Some Valley residents weren’t fooled by the suspicious delivery slips and began reporting them to law enforcement and the news media as early as 2017.
The fake slips included a disclaimer on the back that warned residents any information they gave Valley Delivery could be used “for marketing of relevant home services and product offers.”
State investigators don’t believe this disclaimer was sufficient enough to properly advise callers how their information could be used.
“Many homeowners did not see the less conspicuous language on the back of the delivery slip because there is no indication on the front of the slip that there is any information on the back,” the Attorney General’s Office wrote in its lawsuit.
In 2018, Willes formed Next Day Delivery LLC in Tempe and allegedly used it to carry out the same type of operation as Valley Delivery.
These two entities are believed to have each collected at least 77,000 phone numbers. It’s alleged that the defendant’s parent company, My Home Services, generated $2.2 million in revenue during a one-year span.
State authorities further faulted Willes for deceiving consumers by displaying a number of falsehoods on his company’s website.
Valley Delivery’s website claimed to have 250 drivers delivering packages in more than 100 cities across the country.
But state investigators claim the company admitted to only having eight drivers who were all based in Arizona.
The website also included stock images of models that were photo-shopped to be dressed in uniforms featuring Valley Delivery’s logo.
“This company went to great lengths to disguise its true intentions and obtain personal information from unsuspecting consumers,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich in a statement. “It’s amazing how far some con artists will go to deceive people. This company must be held accountable for its actions.”
This is not the first time the state has accused Willes of deploying bad business practices.
In 2012, the Attorney General’s Office investigated Willes for distributing misleading delivery slips through another Chandler-based business, Metro Delivery LLC.
Court records show Willes entered into a consent agreement where he promised to engage in truthful advertising, not try to portray his company as a delivery service, and pay a civil a penalty of $10,000.
When investigators confronted the defendant with this prior agreement, he allegedly argued to still be abiding by it, showing the Attorney General’s Office delivery slips with disclaimers stating, “this is not an attempt to make a delivery.”
But photographs of the actual slips given to residents did not contain that additional disclaimer – suggesting Valley Delivery was trying to cover its tracks.
“This deliberate attempt to deceive the state further demonstrates defendants’ knowledge that their conduct was unlawful,” the state’s lawsuit reads.
Brnovich’s office is demanding the court restrain Willes from deceiving more residents and to order the forfeit of any profits earned from this alleged scheme.
An attempt to contact Valley Delivery was unsuccessful since the phone number listed on its website has been disconnected.
