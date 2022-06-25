Ahwatukee Chamber offering scholarships to Class of 2022

The Ahwatukee Chamber Community Foundation and the Chamber’s Women in Business group are calling Class of 2022 high school graduates to apply for a Tim Hovik Scholarship to continue their education no matter what form it may take.
Entries are due July 5 and applications are at ahwatukeechamber.com.
Recipients must be legal U.S. residents who either live in Ahwatukee, work or attend school in Ahwatukee or be related to an Ahwatukee Chamber member.
“These scholarships will be awarded to men, women and high school seniors (Class of ‘22) who are furthering their education, whether in college, trade school, online courses or continuing education classes,” Executive Director Andrew Hayes said. There are no age restrictions.
Finalists may be required to participate in an interview with the selection committee in late July or early August.
The completed applications must be dropped off or mailed to the Ahwatukee Foothills Chamber of Commerce building, 1345 E. Chandler Blvd., Suite 207, Phoenix, AZ 85048. They also can be emailed to info@ahwatukeechamber.com.
All areas of the application must be filled out or will be ruled ineligible.
The Ahwatukee Chamber, Ahwatukee Community Foundation and Women in Business Committee will award the scholarships at the Scholarship Awards Celebration in either August or September.
Information: 480-753-7676 or ahwatukeechamber.com.
