Horizon Honors last week unveiled its reopening plan for the fall, giving parents of K-12 students the option of fulltime in-class instruction with a requirement to wear face masks or all-online instruction with a strict regimen that even includes a dress code.
The school also wasted no time in getting parents to commit to one of the options, rolling out its plan June 25, holding three virtual question-and-answer session between then and the next day and giving them until yesterday, June 30, to make a choice that commits.
The Ahwatukee school also said its enrollment, totaling about 1,200 students for the elementary and secondary schools together, is at capacity and new students will only be considered if a current enrollee drops out.
Horizon also still has an Aug. 1 graduation on its calendar that includes four different scenarios for an in-person commencement and a fifth that’s all-virtual, although spokeswoman Melissa Hartley said a final decision has not yet been made.
In many respects, Horizon’s protocol for in-class learning resembles what the same that’s been announced by some public-school districts, including Kyrene.
For the most part, K-4 students will be spending their day in the same classroom as the teachers of different subjects rotate in or out.
Higher-grade students will be walking to different classrooms in one direction, following paths that at times may take them outside the school building.
And while the school stressed it will be trying to maintain social distancing with reduced class groupings and other measures, it stressed this warning on its website:
“Social distancing, with community members 6 feet apart, is not guaranteed. However, modifications to classroom setup and the creation of student behavior protocols will be utilized to maximize distancing. In addition, some classroom activities, like group projects, will be modified.”
Other group activities will be modified in a way that resembles plans in Kyrene and other districts: no field trips or other student travel; rescheduled or modified assemblies, concerts and the like; and athletic activities under Arizona Interscholastic Association guidelines.
Additionally, congregating on campus will be forbidden and when parents come to pick up their children, they’ll have to stay in their car and have their children’s name and classroom posted on their dashboard.
But there are some striking differences between Horizon’s plan and other districts.
For example, students opting for on-campus instruction at all grade levels will have to bring their own lunch – as well as a water bottle and their own mask.
Horizon has a lunch program consisting of items from local restaurants but that program has been indefinitely suspended.
There will be no shared classroom supplies. Students have to bring their own and then leave them in their classroom.
From fifth grade up, students will have to clean and sanitize their work area when they arrive each morning.
Stressing that all students would receive “an Horizon education,” Principal Cynthia Shaheen also said in a video to parents that all students will have wellness classes that will include “mental health wellness, coping strategies, resilience education, preventative safety measures, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.”
One of the more surprising regulations involves online learning: students won’t be rolling out of bed when they feel like it and switching on their device to catch a lesson or two.
There are strict times when students have to log in – and they’ll be required to follow Horizon’s dress code.
Horizon also has told parents that they – or the older students – will have to have their home-study area ready to go, complete with a filled water bottle and a full-charged device and earbuds or headphones.
Student support sessions will be provided for remote learners three days a week and additional sessions can be arranged by appointment with a teacher.
