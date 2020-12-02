Last month, Phoenix recorded a high temperature of 97 degrees, making it the hottest November day in the city’s history.
On Nov. 17, Phoenix broke another record when it experienced the latest 90-degree day in a calendar year.
The city also experienced a record breaking 144 days at or above 100 degrees this year, beating the previous record set in 1989.
Phoenix’s overall temperature has been trending upwards for decades due to urban sprawl and an increase of heat-absorbing surfaces like asphalt and concrete.
Human-caused climate change and the urban heat island effect have contributed to this upward trend. Phoenix’s “heat islands” collect heat and keeps overnight temperatures significantly warmer.
Ray Quay, a researcher with the Decision Center for a Desert City project in the Global Institute of Sustainability at Arizona State University, expects temperatures to continue on this upward trend.
“Arizona is one of the locations that has been estimated to potentially experience some of the larger increases in temperature over the next 100 years,” Quay said.
Phoenix experienced its hottest summer to date this year, with an average temperature of 96.7, surpassing 2015’s 95.1 degrees.
This increase of hot weather is a part of an ongoing global trend, as 2020 is setting up to be the hottest recorded year, Quay said, adding that “people that are already vulnerable to social and economic stress will be the first impacted.”
Homeless people will be severely impacted because they have few opportunities to seek shelter and their health is already jeopardized, he said.
People with chronic conditions, such as heart disease and asthma, will also be impacted by additional stress heat brings.
“It is not likely that this trend can be reversed in the near term,” Quay said. “However, there are mitigation actions we can take to try and avoid it getting much worse.”
Developers may need to reconsider the design and materials used in urban environments, he said, adding:
“We can change our habits and practices to be more aware of heat and its impact on our comfort and economy. As temperatures increase these types of adjustments will become greater, and the impact on quality of life and economy will increase.”
