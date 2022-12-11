Rebranded ‘Nutcracker’ to unfold for 23rd year

It was 23 years go when the “Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet” debuted at the Desert Vista High School theater.
This year, the 23rd local holiday classic presented by Dance Studio 111 and owner Kimberly Lewis, the ballet has a new name and new stars with 65 performers, ages 3 to 18, as well as a smattering of parents filling smaller roles and scores of backstage crew members.
“Arizona Nutcracker” is the new moniker for the venerable production – which Lewis said more accurately reflects the growing Valley-wide appeal of a production that initially was largely an Ahwatukee one.
Now it attracts youngsters and teens from across the Valley who are eager to perform in a production featuring lavish costumes and intricate dance numbers.
For the third year, the extravagant stage show, complete with on-stage falling snow, richly-crafted period costumes and rhinestone-embellished tutus, will be held at the Madison Center for the Arts in downtown Phoenix 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 1 p.m. Dec. 18.
The 1 p.m. matinees typically sell out quickly.
The production moved from its home stage at Desert Vista during the pandemic shutdown of campuses.
“For the third year we’re doing the show at the Madison Center for The Arts – which is more centrally located and has brought us a whole new audience,” said Lewis.
“We now get people from all over the Valley attending and with the rebrand of our new name, we have more dancers from all over the Valley as part of our cast, which is so nice to see.”
This year’s production introduces 7-year-old Caden Jerger as Fritz, and 12-year-old Lauren Wiscombe as Clara. Both won their roles this past summer after auditions.
Caden Jerger is the youngest in 23 years to earn the coveted part of Fritz.
Serendipitously, they each have a parent onstage with them.
Caden Jerger’s mother Ashley Jerger, a choreographer in the Dance Studio 111 production, appears this year as a parent in the boisterous party scene.
“Caden and I both love being a part of this Nutcracker and the magic that’s all around it. As a choreographer for the show, I love watching my students grow more and more each year,” Ashely said.
“I love watching the joy in their faces from the time their roles are announced to the moment they are on stage,” added Ashley, who began dancing at age 3 and has appeared in numerous Nutcracker ballets.
“Getting to share the stage with my son Caden is one of the most wonderful and special memories I’ve had in my whole life, and I cherish every moment that I get to do this with him. My two greatest loves are my boys and dance so the fact that I get to combine them during this time of year is priceless for me,” she continued.
Clara’s father in this year’s production is played by her real father, explained Lewis.
“Her actual father, Brian Wiscombe, has played the role of Clara’s father in our Nutcracker for the past five years and this year is getting to have his own daughter as Clara. He dances with her onstage as Clara’s father,” said Lewis.
“That is very special as it’s only the second time in 23 years this has happened. This is Brian’s sixth year playing the role; he waited a very long long time for his daughter to be Clara.”
“ It makes me very proud to have the opportunity to perform with my daughter as these situations do not align very often,” said Brian Wiscombe of Lauren, a seventh grade student at St. John Bosco Catholic School who is in her eighth year dancing in Dance Studio 111’s Nutcracker ballet.
“Being selected as Clara for the Arizona Nutcracker is a huge honor and also a dream of many young girls including our daughter since she first started performing,” Wiscombe continued.
“As her parents and support crew we wanted to make sure that she’s able to enjoy this momentous opportunity, and that the experience was memorable. Our role in helping make this happen is to support her and Dance Studio 111 as much as we can to help make the show a huge success.”
Wiscombe and his wife, Wanda, sponsored 16 billboards Valley-wide announcing the 23rd annual production.
They also are the hosts of the “Clara Party” given for the entire cast on Dec. 10, one week before opening day and three days before their daughter’s 13th birthday.
For Lewis, this year’s production is a part of the magic that continues to surround the family favorite Holiday event.
She recalled how the pandemic nearly decimated the annual production. Only through her tenacity were her young dancers and actors able to carry on with the ballet they’d worked on for so long.
She recalled the scramble in 2020 to find a theater to replace Desert Vista and at one point even considered staging the production outdoors at Desert Foothills Parkway Park.
“I was able to find only one open theater in town, and that was The Madison Center for The Arts. We were told we could have a live audience, but at limited capacity.
“I wanted to keep some sort of normal routine for our children as so much was taken away from them due to the pandemic; it was very important to me to pull off this ‘Nutcracker,’” she said.
“One week prior to our opening night we were told that we couldn’t have a live audience due to a spike in COVID cases,” she recalled.
“I couldn’t let our cast down. The children had been rehearsing every weekend from August through December, so the show had to go on,” said Lewis. “I was able to hire a live-feed company to come in at the last minute to stream our Nutcracker, so the show did go on. And I had my sound tech add in clapping sound effects so our dancers felt that there was an audience in attendance.”
The following year there was a respite, though yet ticket sales remained low.
“In 2021, with the vaccine available, we were able to have a live audience but our attendance was still low, and masks were required inside the theater, and we had other restrictions.
“I honestly didn’t know if we’d be able to continue our Nutcracker after such a financial loss in 2020 and 2021,” she admitted.
“We took a huge financial hit because without ticket sales, you can’t possibly cover the cost of such a large production.
“This year will be our first year since 2019 that we can enjoy the ‘Nutcracker’ without masks and other restrictions – which makes me happy,” she smiled.
Tradition is important in this annual holiday production, which remains the same regardless of their new name.
Among the annual traditions of this stage show is the visit from Santa, and the gathering of cast and audience following each of the 1 p.m. matinees.
“We get the entire audience to sing ‘Jingle Bells’, Santa Claus comes out onstage and the entire audience follows Santa out to the beautiful lobby of The Madison Center for the Arts where we have a cute Candyland scene set up for everyone to take photos with Santa,” Lewis explained.
“We also have the costumed Clara, Fritz, the Mouse King, the Nutcracker, our Sugarplum Fairy and all the Royal Queens in the lobby to sign autographs and take photos.
“If you have children, I highly recommend attending one of the matinee shows because there’s so much that goes on after the performance that makes it so special, and where the audience can connect with our cast.”
Ashley Jerger said the Arizona Nutcrackerremains a must-see.
“I definitely encourage Ahwatukee families, and anyone and everyone of all ages, to attend,” she said.
“I had family members attend last year and they had nothing but wonderful things to say about the production. They said it was done so professionally and they are all coming back to watch it again this year,” said Jerger.
Lewis grew nostalgic as she further reflected on the production.
“So many memories. I am grateful to still have our Nutcracker and I am thankful for everyone who has supported us these past 23 years. We continue to be the only Nutcracker in our country with our entire cast being young dancers ages three to 18.”
If You Go...
To order tickets for the Dec. 17 and 18 Arizona Nutcracker performances at the 908- seat auditorium of The Madison Center for the Arts, see TheArizonaNutcracker.com.
The 160,000 square-foot Madison Center for the Arts is located at 5601 N. 16th Street. Free parking is available in their 375 covered-stall parking structure located directly south of the facility by the Madison Promenade.
Dance Studio 111 is at 4910 E. Chandler Blvd. Suite 111 in Ahwatukee. For more information, see DanceStudio111.com
