The ASU Chandler Innovation Center was first announced during the mayor’s State of the City speech in 2012. It took a while, but the ribbon cutting on the latest version of that center was Aug. 23.
It’s an improvement over a building that sat mostly empty during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I started here in 2018, part of the Chandler Innovation Incubator Program,” said Jack Liu, the founder and chief executive officer of ProCARE Portal. He was one of the entrepreneurs asked to cut the ribbon. “That’s exactly how I would describe it, a rebirth. It feels like a renewed energy coming out of the pandemic.”
The ASU Chandler Innovation Center is a partnership between the university and the City of Chandler. It is part of the J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute (ENI Institute). There is no charge to entrepreneurs who use the space.
Liu’s company is one of the success stories of the early versions of the Innovation Center. He said they only took one round of initial funding and were able to start making profits soon after that.
ProCARE Portal is a software as a service company that focuses on incentive compensation and performance management in the medical industry.
Now, he’s able to help others learn from his journey to success.
“I love nothing more than to help a fellow entrepreneur get their idea off paper and into action,” Liu said.
The Innovation Center provides a work space for people who have an idea and who want to turn it into a business or service. The more valuable asset it offers, is a chance to work with other entrepreneurs who have the same goal.
“You come in, say hi to somebody, and they›ll sit down with you, talk to you, and see how they can help,” said Caitlin Penny, founder of Copper Theory Creative, a branding company.
Tracey Dodenhoff is vice president for entrepreneurship and innovation at Arizona State University.
“There’s no application for this,” Dodenhoff said. “Everyone who’s solving a problem using innovation is welcome. That can be somebody trying to come up with a new pizza formula, it could be somebody trying to solve some sort of genetically-driven disease. There’s a whole range of things that can be looked at.”
It wasn’t easy getting to the ribbon cutting. Councilmember Christine Ellis said it’s something they have been pushing to get done for years. Councilmember Mark Stewart said it has been a priority for him, and the rest of the council to get to that day.
“We›re excited to make this ASU Chandler Innovation Center a true community resource for Chandler and beyond,” Mayor Kevin Hartke said during his remarks. “And within ACIC local entrepreneurs, and innovators will have access to the resources that they need to start to grow their business.”
Congressman Greg Stanton also attended and made remarks.
“We need innovators,” Stanton said. “We need the people that are going to use this facility to help prepare ourselves for issues of tomorrow. We›re facing big challenges locally and nationally. And we need big solutions creating a conducive environment to foster innovation.”
One of the entrepreneurs asked to cut the ribbon said the networking is definitely important, but she said don’t discount having a work space available.
“I have classmates who don’t have internet at home,” said Hope Anderson, founder of Lesson Magic. “They have to come to campus or to a co-working space to be able to access some of the platforms … without using the data on their phones. That’s a really helpful place to be able to do that in the community.”
The Innovation Center was first part of ASU’s College of Technology and Innovation. It has had management changes and then struggled during the pandemic.
“I was probably the first, or maybe second, cohort that started here,” Liu said. “We went through a transition period, obviously. We took up office space here by quarter four of 2022.
“The incubator was going through a transition period where the old management company was on its way out, and we were kind of in limbo for the last nine months while the city and ASU were trying to figure it out.”
He said he’s very happy with the result.
“I thought it made all the sense in the world for the ENI Institute at ASU to take it over. That’s right in their wheelhouse.”
