Despite a last-minute plea by the lawyer for the Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course owner,, a judge last week ordered that a special master oversee its restoration even though its first nine holes opened two weeks ago for play.
Superior Court Judge Sara Agne rejected owner ALCR attorney Daniel Maynard’s assertion that his client “did everything that was necessary to begin construction.”
Agne directed Maynard and Tim Barnes, the attorney representing two homeowners suing for the course’s restoration to submit by last Monday, “the name or names of appropriate and reasonable golf course restoration special masters” and that they “be someone “who designs, builds, or manages golf courses.”
And they picked Mark J. Woodward, who has over 50 years of experience in the golf industry – 45 of which have been in Arizona. He also is in the Arizona Golf Hall of Fame.
The judge rejected Maynard’s request that instead of a special master, she appoint a Superior Court commissioner, who “can listen to both sides and interpret the Court’s orders much better than a special master who only builds or manages golf courses and is not an expert in reading and interpreting court rulings.”
“Even if the Court decides that a special master should be appointed,” he continued, “ALCR believes a commissioner should be appointed also.”
Agne last month held that ALCR had failed to comply with the first of Superior Court Judge Theodore Campagnolo’s November 2020 decision that ALCR should be held in contempt of Superior Court Judge John Hannah’s 2018 decision that ALCR must restore the course, which was closed in 2013.
Campagnolo set three deadlines with increasingly severe penalties for ALCR to meet: complete planning the restoration by June 2021 or put up a $500,000 penalty; begin reconstruction by September 2021 under pain of a $1.5 million levy and open the course for play by September 2022 or pony up $2 million.
Agne’s ruled that ALCR failed to meet Campagnolo’s first deadline because it “has exercised its discretion in a way inconsistent with plaintiffs’ reasonable expectations” by failing to secure a city permit that Gee had testified city officials said was not needed.
“ALCR LLC has exercised its discretion in a way inconsistent with Plaintiffs’ reasonable expectations,” Agne wrote, stating Campagnolo “expressly determined that ‘obtaining the necessary city permits’ was part of mandatory pre-construction activities. Defendant ALCR, LLC, did not complete all of those by the deadline set.
“To prevent the ills of this and similar excesses of express discretion, an appropriate remedy is the appointment of a golf course restoration special master, with reasonable compensation to be paid from the civil fine imposed by the predecessor judge,” she continued.
Maynard filed a brief before Agne’s ruling last week in which he said Barnes and his clients “are wrong and misstate what was required.”
He said that while ALCR principal Wilson Gee and his top aide Terry Duggan in March 2021 were told by a Phoenix Planning and Department official “that since rebuilding of the Lakes Golf Course would not require significant grading or change in the drainage there were no permits needed to begin construction.”
Maynard also said planning department Assistant Director Sandra Hoffman later wrote Gee and said no permit was needed for “minor changes to the golf course contour,” placing sand in bunkers, filling the existing lakes, reseeding and other landscaping and cleaning up debris.
“ALCR’s original intent was to restore the Lakes Golf Course using 95% of its original design and it was only intending to expanding the driving range and modify one hole,” Maynard told Agne.
He argued Barnes and his clients “present no evidence, by way of an exhibit or through testimony, that ALCR did not do everything ‘necessary to begin construction’ as required by the order. No one, neither expert nor law person, testified that ALCR needed a permit before it started construction because it was not necessary.”
And he maintained no evidence had been produced that showed a planning permit was necessary.
Despite the injection of a special master into the long-running legal battle between ALCR and homeowners Linda Swain and Eileen Breslin, company principal Wilson Gee said the nine holes already open will remain that way, as will the driving range.
