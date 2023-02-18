City forecasts water rate increases but rewards conservation

Inflation and shrinking Colorado River water allocations for Arizona are prompting the Phoenix city administration to propose a 6.5% increase in water rates this year instead of a previously forecasted 3.5% with increases in each of the next five years ranging from 5% to 13%.
In addition, sewer rates would rise by 6.5% this year with subsequent annual increases through 2028 ranging from 6.5% to 9%, according to a report that a City Council subcommittee was scheduled to discuss today, Feb. 15.
But the actual impact of those rate increases on monthly water bills would be substantially less for at least a fifth of all single-family homes because the city is in effect rewarding them for using less water.
That “reward” would come in the form of changes in the water rate structure that involve actual water use versus a flat base charge, or “water allowance,” the report states.
That allowance would be reduced from 10 units in the summer and six units in non-summer months to eight and five units, respectively.
Noting that the change in that allowance will generate an additional $17 million in annual revenue for the Water Services Department, the report states:
“A larger portion of a customer’s water usage under the volumetric (actual use) rate and not the flat base charge (allowance) will generate a stronger water usage signal to our customers. The expectation is that a better understanding of usage will encourage people to use less water, helping the City reach its conservation goals.
“The WSD feels that these new levels strike a balance between water conservation and affordability. Having a portion of a customer’s water usage included in the low monthly base rate allows some conscientious water customers to receive water service at a low rate, making our utility one of the most affordable in the nation.”
The report notes that since the city changed its rate structure in 1990, the percentage of households that have stayed within the water allowance range has increased from 21% to 31% – a reflection of more households conserving water.
“The proposed change will better align the water allowance levels with the average water usage and have a larger portion of the water usage under the volumetric (actual use) rate,” the report says.
The new water and waste water increases reflect “the need for capital improvements imposed by further shortages on the Colorado River and the impacts of continuing high inflation on operating, maintenance and construction costs,” the report states.
Noting the soaring inflation rate on the cost of materials and supplies in the last 18 months, it says that since the 2019 fiscal year, the cost of chemicals has jumped 136% for water and 51% for wastewater alone.
Electricity costs 12% more than in 2019 for water operations and 19% more for wastewater since then while raw water costs have increase 35% and staffing costs have risen 38% for water and 16% for wastewater, according to the report.
And those costs likely will increase further if inflation continues and salary and benefit costs jump up as a result of the compensation study for all city workers that is expected to be completed this year.
Though not addressed in the report, that compensation study could reflect the ongoing challenge that virtually all municipalities in Arizona are confronting in the competition for skilled workers to fill a variety of jobs within multiple departments.
The continuing reduction of Colorado River water – which comprises about 40% of Phoenix’s overall water supply – also is impacting rates for the foreseeable future.
To bolster Phoenix’s overall water supply, the Water Services Department has been restoring and upgrading the Cave Creek Water Reclamation Plant, which treats wastewater to reach potable water standards.
The plant was built in 2002 but closed in 2010 because population and housing growth had slowed as a result of the Great Recession.
Since then, the combination of substantial population growth and reduced allocations of Colorado River water prompted the city to begin restoring the plant for service.
It is expected to be operational by the winter of 2024-25, according to the city and will become Phoenix’s first Advanced Water Purification Facility for treating waste water “to meet or exceed potable water standards.”
“Water scarcity is driving the need for ‘new’ water sources and turning wastewater into potable water is a way to provide a sustainable source of water,” the city report states.
“As a way to minimize the impact of the continued shortage occurring on the Colorado River, Water Services is preparing for significant treatment upgrades to the currently offline (Cave Creek plant) to augment the existing water resources portfolio,” it continues.
It says the city envisions the Cave Creek plant as the first step in a plan for other advanced water treatment facilities.
