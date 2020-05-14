For many first responders and hospital workers in the area, Christmas in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic is seeing someone delivering a stack of Zzeek’s pizzas.
Zzeek’s Pizza owners Mark and Jody Pectol so far have sent more than 100 pizzas over the last few weeks to frontline workers in our hospitals, grocery stores and fire and police stations.
“Several people have contacted us over the last two weeks wanting to help out,” Jody said.
The latest to help was Anton Crosby of Ahwatukee who on Saturday donated $250 to Zzeeks, which gave him a discount on their pies so more could be delivered to several shifts of workers at two Dignity Health medical centers, Chandler Regional and Mercy Gilbert.
“Anton contacted me last week asking how he could help,” Jody said. “He was blown away with seeing the happiness from hospital staff. It’s like Christmas morning when they see Zzeek’s show up.”
Crosby, a customer service representative for Verizon who moved with his wife and three kids to Ahwatukee from Ohio four years ago, said that, like the Pectols, he was moved to do something to show some appreciation for the efforts of first responders and others who risk the most to help others during the pandemic.
Back in Warren, Ohio, at the Elin Christian Church where he was ordained as a minister, he said, his fellow congregants often reached out to address community needs there and he wanted to do the same here.
He said he was heartened by the Pectols’ response to his offer because “I started calling around various places and they’d take my information and say they’d call back and I never heard from them.”
“Jody got on the phone right away when I called,” said Crosby.
“She has really been an asset to the community,” said Crosby, who said helping out the less fortunate also is part of his mission as a member of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Arizona, one of the largest black fraternal organizations in the country.
While the Pectols have stayed open for curbside pickup and delivery at all four of their pizzerias since the governor banned in-house dining in mid-March, they decided not to reopen last Monday – the date Gov. Doug Ducey set for restaurants to resume seating patrons.
Ducey directed restaurants to follow a number of guidelines developed by the state with the help of the Arizona Restaurants Association that will make the dining experience much different from what it was before the pandemic struck.
Besides strict sanitizing requirements that have some restaurants devoting a staff member to frequently wipe down high-touch areas, tables must be six-feet apart – promoting many restaurants to just keep tables empty so there is sufficient space between those where customers are seated.
Customers also will likely not be allowed to congregate in the front area inside restaurants while they wait for a table and instead be asked to wait in their cars until they are texted that a table is ready.
Diners won’t see salt and pepper shakers or ketchup or other condiment containers on tables and will have their gloved and masked waiter or waitress bring them over.
In posting their announcement of a delay in opening their pizzerias for in-house dining, the Pectols said, “This has been a difficult decision for us.”
Stressing they were not criticizing the designation of May 11 by the governor to start serving customers inside, the Pectols said they decided against it for now “in the spirit of the safety of our employees and customers.”
“We are going to evaluate the situation longer,” they said, expressing hope they can reopen their dining rooms soon.
Ducey actually encouraged restaurants to continued curbside and drive-though options for patrons who may feel uncomfortable about dining in public.
And some restaurateurs said they also are leery of welcoming patrons back at their tables right now for various reasons – including concerns that some customers might not like the new normal, especially if they’re told things they can’t do – like wait for a table inside with a crowd.
Bars have still not been allowed to reopen and even large restaurants that have a bar area are keeping theirs closed.
Gyms and pools also remain closed, though it is unclear whether they will be allowed to reopen this Friday, when Ducey’s stay-at-home order expires.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.