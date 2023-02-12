50th Street apartment complex moves closer to council OK

Phoenix City Council could sign off March 1 on a six-building, 417-unit apartment complex on 50th Street between Ray Road and Chandler Boulevard after the project sailed through the city Planning Commission last week with virtually no discussion.
The commission unanimously recommended that Council follow the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Commission’s recommendation for approval of a “highly amenitized” project by Everest Holdings and P.B. Bell at 15210 S. 50th St.
The developers plan to build four three-story and two four-story buildings with mostly one- and two-bedroom units near Thistle Landing Drive on 14 acres where a two-story under-used office complex now stands.
Because there was no speaker during the Planning Commission’s Feb. 2 meeting either on behalf or against the complex, City Planning and Development spokeswoman Angie Holdsworth said, “It will go to council on March 1 unless there is an appeal.”
The VPC voted 6-2 on Jan. 23 to recommend council approval of the developers’ rezoning request to allow for a multifamily complex, which they predict will stimulate the surrounding retail area and address a critical housing shortage in the Valley.
However, some neighboring homeowners have opposed the project, claiming it would worsen traffic in an already heavily congested area.
The developers say their traffic study determined the complex would add only about 215 vehicle trips to the morning and evening rush hours even though the complex will have more than 700 parking spaces.
The developers plan to have the two taller buildings surrounded by the four three-story structures. The two buildings would be built around a pool and 12,000-square-foot clubhouse. Other amenities they plan include a dog park, outdoor barbecue area, fire pit and a “gathering ramada.”
“Given the property’s prime location near major employers along Interstate 10 and its proximity to numerous dining, entertainment and retail options along Ray Road, we feel this is well-suited to accommodates additional housing opportunities to support these uses and continued growth in the area.,” they told city planners.
Neighbors’ traffic concerns have been heightened by developer ViaWest’s ongoing construction of a massive three-building light industrial complex on 50th Street not far from the apartment complex that could generate as many as 1,800 additional vehicle trips, mostly from semi-trailers.
ViaWest is building that complex
on 28 acres it leased from Kyrene School District for 75 years in a deal that could generate close to $100 million for the district.
ViaWest submitted a zoning request last September with the city that would allow it to expand the categories of companies that could rent space in what ViaWest calls the Converge Logistics Center. Via West held a neighborhood meeting on that project in October, and in mid-December it filed a General Plan Amendment related to the project.
“The cases have not been scheduled for public hearings,” Holdsworth said.
Meanwhile, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has not yet scheduled its consideration of a request by Scottsdale-based Caliber Development to convert the 8-acre site of the Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix Mountain site into an apartment complex with a total 184 to 188 apartments.
The land just south of Elliot Road on 51st Street is a county island and subject to county and not city approval.
Caliber wants to convert the six-story, 160-room hotel into a refurbished high-rise with 100 units and add 84 single-family two-floor apartment buildings with garages and driveways around it, demolishing the convention center-ballroom attached to the hotel.
The county Planning Commission already has recommended approval of the project, which has drawn no opposition, and it is unclear when the supervisors might bring it up for a final vote.
