Ahwatukee native Tammy Nguyen discovered her passion when a guest speaker visited her yoga class at Desert Vista High School during her junior year.
Brigitte Bavousett, an Arizona State University sustainability instructor and alumna, spoke about plastic in the oceans.
“However, what intrigued me the most was when she talked about SafeSIPP, an invention created by an ASU School of Sustainability student that helped women across the world have better access to clean, safe water,” said Nguyen.
“I thought to myself: If one student can make a difference that is empowering for others across the world, then I wanted to do the same.”
Nguyen had been thinking about attending the University of Arizona, majoring in environmental science — although her preference was sustainability — just because ASU seemed too close to home.
“I finally came to my senses and realized that during a time where I had no interest in anything, that small spark of interest I felt after Brigitte’s talk was a sign to attend Arizona State University, and especially the School of Sustainability,” she said.
Two days ago, she was one of 16,000 men and women who comprised ASU’s largest graduating class in history – and the first that was held virtually.
Nguyen graduated from Barrett, The Honors College with an impressive resume: A bachelor of arts degree in sustainability, a minor in Spanish, a minor in women and gender studies and a food systems certificate.
She is also a New American University Scholar, a recipient of the President’s Award 2016-2020, a recipient of the Sustainability Champions Award 2016-2017 and an awardee of the School of Sustainability 10th Anniversary Sustainability Education Scholarship in 2018.
She plans to return for one more year as a Master of Sustainability Solutions student.
What’s something you learned while at ASU — in the classroom or otherwise — that surprised you or changed your perspective?
At ASU, I learned that the world is more complicated than what we make it out to be. Because ASU is so big, it can be extremely easy to surround yourself in a bubble with like-minded individuals.
The city-like nature of ASU surprises me every day where there are thousands of students who have different views, backgrounds, interests and goals. I am constantly being challenged — in a good way — by my peers, the lectures or events I attend and my own friends.
If you take another step outwards, ASU can be a bubble in itself. I have learned to always evaluate the environment and situation I am in to understand the cultural and social contexts that influence the dynamics and systems within.
Which professor taught you the most important lesson while at ASU?
Milan Shrestha taught me to never sell myself short. I had to gather my research at an international U.N. conference I was attending during the semester and present my findings on an unfamiliar presentation platform, on top of already struggling quite a bit in class anyways.
Even though it was one of the most stressful times academically in my four years of college, working closely with Professor Shrestha, my actual experience in Germany and the end presentation I created validated everything I had worked hard for.
Karen Leong taught me the importance of understanding my culture.
I grew up as one of the few Vietnamese Americans in a predominantly white community, where I had a lot of shame and have been constantly trying to figure out my identity and place to this day. This course was the first time I looked into the history of Asian-Americans in the United States and the nuance of this identity.
She encouraged me to embrace my Asian-American identity and made me realize the importance of an intersectional lens in social justice and environmental issues.
What’s the best piece of advice you’d give to those still in school?
The best advice I could give is to not strictly abide by a plan. Our society, especially in America, has ingrained this individualistic, mechanic, go-go-go mentality that pressures young people into stressing about what their next step is.
Even though thinking about my future is high up on my things-that-stress-me-out list, I have realized that you can only control your future to an extent. Some of my best experiences have occurred from spontaneous decisions.
For example, randomly signing up to volunteer for a climate organization led me to attending the most well-known climate conference in the world, which established my passion for youth engagement.
You truly never know where you can end up in life, so I suggest you take any opportunity that you are passionate about, because who knows where your life will go from there.
What are your plans?
After my undergraduate career, I am in a 4+1 program and thus have one more year at ASU to complete my master’s in sustainability solutions.
However, after I graduate in 2021, I hope to have a job that focuses on community building and youth involvement, preferably in environmental action. I do not have a specific job title in mind, but I know that a variety of sectors can address these questions, such as nonprofits, international bodies or specific youth-led organizations.
Jobs are constantly being created and evolved, especially in the field of sustainability, which I can’t wait to explore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.