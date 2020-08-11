Residents of the Promontory community in Ahwatukee are still fighting with the Arizona Department of Transportation over the glare of lights along the South Mountain Freeway.
Emails between some residents and the agency show that more than seven months after the freeway opened, some Promontory homeowners say the glare from the lights continues to disrupt their sleep and create an overall nuisance.
One Promontory resident recently emailed a photo of a sunset to ADOT showing apparently unshielded lights and wrote, “It is truly a thing of beauty and something for which Arizona has become known for even into its state flag.
“Also, it showcases the powerful lights you have on the 202 that have yet to be addressed,” he added.
Glare from the lights became an issue for many Ahwatukee neighborhoods along the freeway even before it was opened last December.
But ADOT spokesman Tom Herrmann said the agency has been addressing the problem.
“ADOT has installed more than 200 light shields along the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, almost 95 percent of the light shields planned for the freeway,” Herrmann told AFN. “The remaining shields will be installed near the 32nd Street interchange once that work is completed.”
Work on the 32nd Street interchange and the multiuse bike-pedestrian path along the southern edge of the freeway is expected to be completed by Labor Day, he said, “barring any unexpected delays, such as weather.”
Herrmann said, “Since the freeway light shields were installed, ADOT has continued to work with freeway neighbors who’ve expressed concerns about the lighting.”
“Our project team has met many residents and made adjustments to address their concerns,” he said. “We will continue to work with nearby residents to address their concerns, including adjusting the light shields or changing the angle of the lights on the poles to reduce the impact on those families.”
He also said the shields “are intended to reduce the impact of lighting that spills over to areas off the freeway,” but added, “light shields will not eliminate all light or glare or make the lights invisible.”
“We are continuing to work to address concerns related to freeway lights despite challenges related to the pandemic,” Herr-mann added. “We encourage residents with concerns to contact us so we can address those issues.”
One Promontory resident said, “The light shades have been adjusted on the south end of the freeway as it goes through Promontory and seem to be helping.
“For some reason they have not adjusted the light shading at the north end of the freeway –where the gap is – and that is still frustrating to some of the residents,” he added, referring to a portion of the freeway where ADOT decided not to build the sound wall.
State Sen. Sean Bowie has continued trying to help the Promontory residents in their ongoing dispute with ADOT.
During his most recent virtual meeting with ADOT two weeks ago, Bowie said, “we went over some maps and diagrams of where they’ve installed the shields.”
“I’ve told the folks in Promontory that I’m happy to go over there and see what the lights look like at night to get a better sense of how burdensome they are,” he said.
Bowie added that the problem seems localized to Promontory, Ahwatukee’s westernmost subdivision, and that “the folks in Club West and the neighborhoods near 32nd St. seem to be happy” – or, at least, “I haven’t heard from them in months.”
Promontory homeowners also continue to complain about ADOT’s decision not to extend the sound wall father west, past their community, and say the noise from semi-trucks rumbling along the freeway, especially at night, also remains a problem.
Freeway noise has not been limited only to Promontory, as residents in various neighborhoods along the highway periodically post comments on social media about the racket.
In the Foothills Reserve just east of Promontory, one resident said, “Noise varies significantly, based on a lot of factors. I just recorded 72 dB a few minutes ago.”
“I’m hearing from several neighbors that they can’t sleep at night and that the main reason they bought here to begin with is because they’re light sleepers,” he said.
And a resident in another neighborhood along the freeway posted in June, “Is there a grand prize race on the SMF tonight that wasn’t publicized? It sure sounds like it! The noise is ridiculous! I feel Firebird Raceway moved in behind my house!”
As for the sound wall near Promontory, ADOT has been out to the neighborhood several times to take sound readings and has said the decibel level is below the threshold where it would be required to mitigate some of the noise.
