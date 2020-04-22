Gov. Doug Ducey is looking to restore the ability of financially struggling Arizona hospitals to once again do elective surgeries.
The governor said last week he issued the directive last month to ensure that there is an adequate supply of personal protective equipment to handle what is expected to be a surge in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.
That peak is not expected until the end of this month and possibly into May.
But in the meantime, Holly Ward, spokeswoman for the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association, said her members are hemorrhaging money because they’ve lost that business. And she said that there needs to be financial relief -- and soon -- to keep the doors open.
Arizona hospitals are facing “dire financial consequences” and furloughing staff, as cutbacks meant to prepare for COVID-19 cases have instead cost them as much as $575 million a month, about 30-40 percent of normal revenues statewide.
The cancellation of elective procedures meant to free up beds for potential coronavirus patients, combined with a drop in emergency room visits, has deprived hospitals of the “cash cows” they need to stay afloat in an industry that otherwise has margins of only 3-4 percent, advocates said.
The result is health care centers in financial distress are at risk of closing or reducing staff, said Dr. Daniel Derksen, director of the Arizona Center for Rural Health at the University of Arizona.
“If you don’t have the revenues to support paying your nurses and physicians and staff and transport, lab, imaging, Xrays, those types of things, it creates just an untenable situation,” Derksen said.
Advocates said Congress included $30 billion for hospitals when it passed the $2 trillion Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, last month. Arizona hospitals have already seen $220 million in assistance from the bill.
Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association President Ann-Marie Alameddin said the money helps – some – but she called it “insufficient” at a time when state hospitals are seeing losses twice that amount every month.
Ducey said he understands the problem.
“We’ve been working for the past 45 days to make sure we’ve got appropriate hospital capacity, ICU beds, personal protective equipment, ventilators, etc.’’ he told Capitol Media Services. And that, the governor said, required a halt to elective surgeries.
“If we’re in a position where we’ve got enough supply that we have available inventory and we have product on the way as well, I am open-minded to resuming elective surgery,’’ he said.
But when it occurs, it won’t be all at once.
“I would think this would be something
where we would start with our rural hospitals first, and then, over a period of time, we would extend it into the urban core,’’ Ducey said. “It would be as soon as I have data that gives me the confidence to make a decision.’’
Ward said loosening the restrictions on elective procedures, like knee surgeries and hip replacements, she said, will help.
“We aren’t suggesting that elective surgeries are the be-all, end-all,’’ she said. Ward said that hospitals are just seeing fewer patients overall, including in emergency rooms.
The cause appears to be another of Ducey’s edict: his directive to Arizonans to remain at home.
“People are staying home,’’ Ward said. “They’re not having car accidents like they used to -- to go into the hospital. It’s not that day-in, day-out traffic that we would normally see.’’
That complaint held no water with the governor.
“You want me to apologize for people not getting into car accidents?’’ he asked.
The governor last week provided some in the form of an additional $5.3 million in supplemental payments to “critical access hospitals,’’ those in rural areas located more than a 35-mile drive from any other hospital. And the state is advancing $50 million to hospitals in advance of Medicaid payments, essentially fronting them money for services they have yet to provide.
The governor last month directed hospitals to find another 13,000 beds by the end of this month on top of the 15,000 they already have. He also is working to reopen the closed St. Luke’s Hospital in Phoenix.
But Holly Poynter of the Arizona Department of Health Services says there are indications that the worst it yet to come.
She noted that Healthdata.org, which produces models for states and countries, predicts Arizona hitting its peak hospital need on April 30. Yet other models, Poynter said, have the peak further into May. “Worst case scenario models are still predicting up to 13,000 (additional) hospital beds may be needed,’’ she said.
