Somewhat different portraits of classroom and overall spending by Ahwatukee’s two public school districts emerged in the state Auditor General’s annual report on school finances released last week.
During the 2019-20 school year, Kyrene exceeded its counterparts and the statewide average for instruction spending and registered administrative costs well below comparably sized districts and the average for all districts.
Tempe Union, on the other hand, was a bit different, according to the report.
While its classroom spending per pupil was higher than districts with comparable enrollment, it put less money into classroom instruction than the statewide average.
And Tempe Union’s administrative costs per pupil were above that of similar-size districts and the state average.
But when money spent on instructional and student support was factored in, the percentage of Tempe Union’s 2019-20 budget that directly or indirectly affected kids exceeded the statewide percentage, 69.6 percent to 69.3 percent.
The percentage of Kyrene’s budget devoted to students in 2019-20 was one of the highest in the state with 75.1 percent.
Arizona schools continue to increase the amount of dollars spent on instruction, the audit shows. But it’s still less than in 2001 when the state began to monitor this metric.
The average school system spent 54.9 percent of its cash on instruction last academic year. That includes teachers, aides, substitutes, general instructional supplies, field trips and athletics.
Student support, consisting of counselors, audiologists, speech pathologists, nurses, social workers and attendance services took another 8.7 percent.
And another 5.7 percent went for instructional support, defined as librarians, teacher training, curriculum development and instruction-related technology services.
The audit said all that rounds out to a statewide average of 69.3 percent of every dollar received that goes into the classroom.
What’s left includes 10.2 percent for administration. That includes superintendents, principals, business managers and other staff who do everything from accounting to payroll.
Kyrene’s administrative costs took 8.9 percent of its 2019-20 budget while Tempe Union spent 10.9 percent of its budget on administrators.
The percentage of Kyrene’s budget spent on students included 63.2 percent on direct instruction, 7.7 percent on student support and 4.2 percent on instruction support.
Its total 75.1 percent devoted to students led the nine elementary districts its size in the state.
Translated into dollars, Kyrene spent $5,454 per pupil in the classroom – up from $5,144 the previous school year and more than the $4,916 spent by its peer districts and the $5,016 state average.
Tempe Union’s 69.6 percent of instructional costs included 53.6 percent on classroom instruction, 8.6 percent on student support and 7.4 percent on instructional support.
Tempe Union ranked seventh among a dozen districts its enrollment size in the percentage of its budget devoted to classroom spending.
That group was led by Higley Unified in Gilbert, which had the only percentage above 60 percent (61.8) among all comparably sized schools.
Tempe Union spokeswoman Megan Sterling said Tempe Union’s place among those dozen school districts isn’t necessarily as out of whack as it may seem to some.
“If you look at the actual percentage numbers, we are pretty solidly the middle of the pack – just a few percentage points from being ranked third or fourth,” she said. “I think you have to consider both in order to paint a full picture.”
In average dollars per pupil spent in the classroom, Tempe Union’s $4,843 was higher than the $4,636 average spent by peer districts but below the $5,016 state average.
Average per-pupil spending by Tempe Union for student support was $773 – higher than the $715 spent by peers but lower than the $796 state average.
Tempe Union’s average per-pupil instructional support was $665 – exceeding by more than $100 both peer district and statewide averages.
Kyrene’s per-pupil dollars for student and instructional support was significantly below both its peer and the statewide average.
Kyrene spent $668 per pupil on student support as opposed to the $745 peer average and $796 state average. Likewise, Kyrene’s $366 for instructional support was well below the $526 peer average and $513 statewide average.
Auditor General Lindsey Perry noted that the percentage of spending on instruction and student support, on average, has increased in the past five years.
At the same time, schools statewide are averaging less of each dollar on food services, plant operations and transportation.
Administrative costs as a percentage of total dollars, the audit shows, have remained the same over the past few years.
The state average percentage of schools’ 2019-2020 budgets for administration costs was 10.2 percent, according to the audit.
The percentage spent on administration by Kyrene was below that, with 8.3 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively.
Translated into dollars spent per pupil on administration, Kyrene beat out the average spent by peer districts and the statewide average. Kyrene’s $766 was far below the $911 spent by its peers and the $936 statewide average.
Tempe Union’s percentage of budget spent on administration was higher at 10.9 percent than the state’s 10.2 percent.
In pupil dollars, Tempe Union’s $987 for administration exceeded the $855 spent by comparable-sized districts and the $936 statewide average.
Sterling said, “District enrollment has declined and there has not been an opportunity yet for appropriate reductions in staffing.
“That is taking place now for the upcoming year – as it does every year – so we can make the appropriate adjustments,” she added.
Kyrene was red-flagged for square footage operational costs per pupil, but that has been a source of disagreement between the district and state auditors for years.
Its $165 per pupil cost for plant operations contrasted with the $144 average for comparably sized districts and a $160 statewide average.
District officials have long complained that auditors have disregarded their argument that some school buildings deliberately have fewer students than what auditors expect in order to keep class sizes down.
Tempe Union was red-flagged in three areas.
The audit said Tempe Union’s administrative costs per pupil were higher than same-sized districts and the state average – as were its food service and square footage operational costs per pupil.
Perry said that overall, Arizona schools spend a lot less than the national average, at $9,136 per student this past school year compared with $12,652. And that national figure actually is two years older but is what was available to state auditors.
That reflects in the individual categories.
Arizona spends an average of $5,016 per student in instruction versus $7,676 nationally. And districts spend an average of $936 per student in administrative costs; the national figure is $1,423.
Total per pupil spending in Kyrene last school year was $11,270 – covering all classroom and non-instructional costs. Tempe Union spent $11,170.
In looking at the change in instructional spending by the two districts over time, the audit reported no change in the 53.6 percent spent in Tempe Union’s classrooms between 2018-19 and 2019-20.
It also said Tempe Union’s highest instructional spending percentage in the last 20 years was the 59.9 percent spent in the 2007-08 school year and its lowest was 52.7 percent in 2013-14.
The 63.2 percent of Kyrene’s total budget spent on instruction last year not only topped the 61.9 percent spent the previous year but climbed closer to its 20-year high of 64.4 percent in 2003-04.
Kyrene’s low point was in 2014-15, when it spent 57.5 percent under former Superintendent Jan Vesely’s predecessor.
Perry also found that the average classroom size the number of students per teacher, remains at 18 for the second year in a row. But it still is less than the 18.5 figure from the 2016-2017 school year. Kyrene had 16.9 students per teacher and Tempe Union had 21.8.
Both districts have an experienced teaching staff. The average number of years of teacher experience was 12 years in Kyrene and 14.8 years in Tempe Union.
Both districts have seen enrollment slide over the past five years – by 5 percent in Kyrene and 4 percent in Tempe Union, according to the audit.
Since the two districts cover roughly the same territory, there also was little difference in their respective percentages of the student body eligible for free or reduced-price meals or those who are in special education programs.
Special education students comprise 9 percent of Tempe Union’s enrollment and 11 percent of Kyrene while 21 percent of Tempe Union’s student population is eligible for reduced-price meals and 29 percent of Kyrene students are eligible. Both districts also have a tiny percentage of 1 to 2 percent who are English learners.
Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.
