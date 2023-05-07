The Club West Conservancy has told a judge it will be ready for a March 2024 trial in its suit against golf course owner The Edge and Shea Homes.
The Edge and the Conservancy last month also told Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason they remain at an impasse in litigation over the course’s future.
Over four years have passed since the city shut off water to the 162-acre site and a little more than three years have passed since the four men who comprise The Edge bought it.
In a joint report to Thomason filed April 17, the Conservancy and the Edge said that about the only things they agree on is “they have conferred in good faith” and “that this case is not subject to the mandatory arbitration provisions” of a court rule aimed at pushing civil suits to settlement.
Representing about 50 of the Club West community’s approximate 2,500 homeowners, the Conservancy in December 2021 sued The Edge and Shea Homes to secure a court order forbidding home construction on the 18-hole course.
That suit was filed about six months after the Conservancy won a lawsuit preventing the Club West Homeowners Association from claiming the land-use rights to the site.
In the current suit, the group contends Shea and previous homebuilder UDC Homes guaranteed in some sales contracts that the site would always remain a gold course.
It also submitted numerous newspaper ads and related stories in which both UDC and Shea touted the course to sell homes.
On the other hand, both Shea and The Edge said no such promise was ever made, noting the declarant rights allow the site to be used in other ways.
Shea Homes has unsuccessfully tried to get out of the suit, contending it has no designs of its own on the site.
Denying the Conservancy’s assertions, The Edge also wants a protective order preventing public disclosure of confidential financial information related to the four partners and their purchase of the site in late 2019 for $750,000.
In the joint report, the Conservancy also states it “will be ready for trial by March 25, 2024.”
“The parties do not agree to engage in settlement discussions with a settlement judge assigned by the court or a private mediator,” the report states, adding:
“The parties have already spent significant time engaging in settlement discussion efforts…The parties do not believe further efforts to settle will be beneficial.”
While the Conservancy is demanding a jury trial, the Edge and Shea want a judge to decide the case, which they said would last five days.
They also laid out the broad scope of documents the defendants might seek in pretrial discovery.
They include home sales agreements dating as far back as July 1989, “various representations related to a potential golf course on The Edge’s property beginning as early as 1989,” city annexation documents and the 1993 land use declaration for the course.
“Defendants hope to work in good faith regarding mutually acceptable parameters around discovery proportional to the circumstances of this case,” they declared.
If the two sides can’t agree, The Edge and Shea want to meet with the judge no later than this month to work out rules for what documents they can obtain in discovery.
But the Conservancy also “is considering whether judicial efficiency would be advanced by bifurcation of the issues.”
That suggests issues that are not specifically outlined in the report could be divided into two separate trials of some kind, though the Conservancy does not elaborate.
That statement also apparently puzzled Shea and The Edge. They said they “do not understand what issues the plaintiff would like to bifurcate and will respond to any motion to bifurcate accordingly.”
Shea and The Edge also said they believe a maximum four hours would be needed for any individual deposition of a witness and want to see at least two days in advance of in-court testimony any “demonstrative exhibits that summarize, support or explain expert opinions or testimony.”
Prospects for a trial were elevated in December when Thomason rejected The Edge’s request to toss the suit.
The Edge contends a portion of the use rights to the site declare, “The declarant has the power under the declaration to release portions of the property to be developed for non-golf course uses, including housing.”
In rejecting The Edge’s motion for dismissal, the judge said the only issue before him was whether the Conservancy had the legitimacy to file a suit and he agreed that it did.
“The court emphasizes that its ruling here is limited in nature,” he wrote, adding that the “Edge makes arguments that might end up being correct.”
Noting that the land use rights for the site specifically say that golf is not necessarily forever guaranteed on the site, the judge also said, “The CC&Rs provide no representations or warranties were provided to homeowners about the golf course.”
