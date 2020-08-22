The Legislative District 18 race has heated up with a Republican write-in candidate’s surprise win in the Aug. 4 Primary and the emergence of a General Election write-in candidate from the Constitution Party.
Official results from the primary showed that Donald Hawker of Tempe secured 1,026 votes – 4.59 percent of all votes cast two weeks ago and more than twice the 499 he needed to get his name on the November ballot.
He will join Ahwatukee resident Bob Robson on the GOP ticket for the LD18 House race against incumbent Democratic Reps. Mitzi Epstein and Jennifer Jermaine.
Meanwhile, Tempe resident Chris Wilson, a 16-year Arizonan and ex-Marine who works in sales and management for a company that manufactures prosthetic feet and knees for amputees, has declared himself in the running for a LD18 House Seat on the Constitution Party, setting up a five-way race for the two seats.
He has made Gov. Doug Ducey’s “unconstitutional” shutdowns of businesses a major focus of his campaign, calling it “tyranny” and lambasting the incumbents and their colleagues for not stopping the governor’s actions.
In the LD 18 Senate race, incumbent Ahwatukee Democrat Sean Bowie will be vying for a third term against Realtor Susan Sharer of Ahwatukee.
Hawker, a retired computer programmer for the federal departments of Energy and Defense, ran unsuccessfully in 2018 in the four-way Republican LD18 House primary race.
He said the prospect of an empty Republican slot on the November ballot for LD18 House bothered him, so he started an effort in mid-June with active campaigning revving up July 1.
He said he printed his own campaign material and he and “several precinct committeemen and other supporters hand-delivered about 5,000” to eligible GOP registered voters.
According to the County Recorder, Hawker got 1,026 of the 1,531 write-in votes cast in the Primary Election.
A staunch conservative who in the 2018 election favored school vouchers and opposed abortion, Hawker told AFN in 2018, “I try to research and articulate positions. I will not compromise with the immorality and civic irresponsibility of the Democrat Party.”
He said he expects to join the other LD18 candidates for the 6 p.m. Aug. 26 online debate sponsored by the Arizona Clean Election Commission.
The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission is moving its legislative debates online because of the pandemic.
The debates will be live-streamed on the commission’s YouTube page, but viewers will be able to submit questions in real time via email and phone.
The debates will also be archived on the Clean Elections Commission website.
For details: azcleanelections.gov/arizona-elections/debate-information.
Wilson, on the other hand, said he does not expect to be part of the commission’s debate.
He conceded that “a write-in campaign is quite a challenge, but I couldn’t stand idly by after May 1 when the Governor continued the unfair, unnecessary and unconstitutional shut-down without a single vote.”
“Too many business owners I interacted with were all pleading for someone to do something. And since I did miss the deadline to get on the ballot, write-in was my only option,” he told AFN.
“The 18th District is a small neighborhood, small business community that has been drastically impacted by the governor’s overreach and the voice from the current representation in the Arizona House has been silent,” he said.
Wilson said he is mounting a vigorous campaign, especially since “now that the primary is over, I have newly available space on the corners of major intersections for my signs, which helps.”
He also has some podcasts on his website, writeinwilson.com, and also plans some Facebook live events coming up.
“And there is the campaigning to small businesses, which the current powers have made more difficult, but not impossible,” he said.
He said he decided to join the race because “today voters in District 18 feel they have no real choice for representation in the Arizona House.”
“Either vote Republican and support the unnecessary, unfair and unconstitutional across-the-board shut-downs of their businesses by Governor Ducey,” he continued.
“Or vote Democrat and support the incumbents who were silent as he exercised his emergency powers. In the face of tyranny, silence is consent.”
“It is now obvious that neither the Democratic nor Republican party in this district believe that limited government, separation of powers and civil rights guaranteed by the documents they swore an oath to support are priority to them,” Wilson said, adding:
“Arizonans must take back their constitutionally granted authority, before it is gone for good.”
