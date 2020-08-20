The Ahwatukee Foothills Friends and Neighbors women’s group is celebrating the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote with a special online presentation.
They’re holding a special Zoom webinar at 1 p.m. Aug. 24 with a special speaker discussing “ “Arizona Women’s Suffrage Journey.”
Marking the 100th anniversary of the women in the U.S. getting the right to vote on Aug. 18, 1920, Dr. Melanie Sturgeon, co-founder and president of the Arizona Women’s History Alliance, will present a brief history of the suffrage movement in Arizona and its links to the national movement.
The presentation will discuss the events leading up to the women getting the right to vote in Arizona on Nov. 5, 1912, – eight years before the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.
Sylvia Shippey is AFFAN president and the group is looking forward to one whenever the time comes that it’s safe to have their month luncheons.
“We cannot get together for lunches yet,” member Bev Lichty said. “Some of the smaller activity groups, book groups, etc., are meeting by Zoom.”
The group is planning a charity box lunch in October with a raffle.
While “it has been difficult” in the midst of the pandemic, Lichty said, “most of our members have renewed as of June 1. We have close to 300 members.”
For information and registration for Sturgeon’s presentation, email affanwomensgroup@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.