The Phoenix city administration’s requirement that all city employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-January comes under scrutiny in a special meeting of City Council next Tuesday amid warnings that the already depleted ranks of police will take a devastating hit.
Following the announcement of the vaccine mandate two weeks ago, Ahwatukee Councilman Sal DiCiccio was a guest on KTAR Radio and ripped the mandate, warning it would accelerate an attrition among the ranks of police that is seeing 25 officers a month leave.
The council meeting was called by Councilwoman Ann O’Brien, who said citizens and police deserve to be heard on the issue.
But the meeting is unlikely to change the mandate since the majority of City Council has been particularly conservative when it comes to COVID-19. Only in October, for example, did it lift a ban on out-of-state sports tournaments in city parks – months after all other cities in Arizona had eliminated their ban.
City Managing Director Jeff Barton announced the mandate for 14,000 public employees as an executive decision, he said it was to comply with a Biden administration directive that all federal contractors’ employees be vaccinated. Employees would be subjected to disciplinary measures, including dismissal, unless they have obtained an exemption.
Some of Phoenix’s East Valley neighbors do not take that position even though they also receive federal grants for work they do on behalf of the federal government.
“The COVID-19 vaccine is a personal health decision and we encourage employees to consult with their medical provider or pharmacy to obtain a vaccine,” said Chandler city spokesman Matt Burdick.
Similarly, the City of Scottsdale does not require its employees to be vaccinated.
“We continue to encourage vaccination among staff, and continue to work with public health partners to provide convenient access to vaccination for staff and the community,” City of Scottsdale spokesman Kelly Corsette said.
DiCiccio told KTAR, “The City of Phoenix did not have to do this. This was was a direct shot at the Police Department primarily and Fire. Those are the individuals that when everybody else is locked down, they were out on the street protecting us. That’s what this is all about. It’s meant to drive more police officers out.”
Phoenix PD is frantically looking to fill its ranks as officers either retire, sign on with other law enforcement agencies offering more lucrative pay and benefits or simply leave police work.
There already are 42 fewer patrol positions than the minimum level the department considers necessary and 100 more vacancies are expected before the end of the year, according to an October memo from Barton to City Council.
Fewer people are interested in becoming police officers and other law enforcement agencies lure experienced officers away from Phoenix PD, according to that memo and testimony by high-ranking department heads at a Sept. 8 council hearing.
“We’re losing an average 11 more than we are hiring every month and that’s a significant number and it’s not a number – despite our best efforts – that we’re seeing turn around,” Executive Assistant Police Chief Michael Kurtenbach told Council’s Public Safety and Justice Subcommittee.
The memo shows that while calls for service have increased by 4.9 percent and response times have increased by seven seconds in the last five years, the total number of sworn positions has decreased to a total of 2,781 – 172 fewer officers than the department had in March 2020.
“On average, the department is currently losing approximately 30 officers per month and expects to lose 100 additional officers by mid-December 2021,” it said.
At the same time, the memo shows, monthly caseloads for officers assigned to investigate assaults, burglary, domestic violence and adult sex crimes are anywhere from twice to 10 times the number recommended for best practices.
The average caseload per officer for burglary investigations is the highest – 169 cases instead of the recommended 15 cases – while the average monthly case-load for domestic violence investigations is 66 cases per officer instead of the recommended 15.
The special meeting was called by Councilwoman Ann O’Brien, a member of the police subcommittee, who said “this federal mandate regarding vaccinations for Phoenix employees is a complete overreach of the federal government.
“This mandate is incredibly problematic because of its negative impacts on city staffing and how it will affect the way city services are delivered to our community – particularly with our police officers and firefighters,” she said.
Both she and DiCiccio separately have hinted that while it appears the vaccine mandate was issued by Barton, Council apparently discussed it in an executive session a day or two before it was issued. The contents of executive sessions cannot be disclosed under state law.
“It is a very important topic that I believe should be discussed in public and not behind closed doors to give our employees and the community a chance to weigh in,” O’Brien said adding:
“The public MUST be included in the conversation. I am not anti-vaccine; I am anti-mandates. I am pro-personal choice and I believe that Phoenix employees will do the right thing and make decisions that are best for themselves and their families.”
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has amended his lawsuit against the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate to include the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association and the United Phoenix Firefighters Association Local 493.
Brnovich said multiple police officers, firefighters and other first responders who chose not to get the COVID-19 vaccination now fear losing their jobs, which prompted the attorney general to amend his lawsuit to include the police and fire unions.
“First responders should never have to choose between their jobs or livelihood,” he said during a news conference. “The Biden administration’s unconstitutional mandates are not only an infringement on individual liberty, but a fringe on the principles of federalism and violate traditional notions of separation of powers.”
Arizona was the first state to challenge President Joe Biden’s mandate requiring federal employees and contractors to be vaccinated by the January deadline. Brnovich also is part of multistate efforts that challenge Occupational Safety and Health Administration and health care worker mandates. OSHA’s requirement for companies with 100 or more employees to be fully vaccinated or tested on at least a weekly basis, has been paused by legal challenges.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego shared her support for the federal vaccine mandate with ABC15 after the city’s vaccine deadline was announced, saying “this federal program is going to save lives.”
Fire Capt. Bryan Willingham, vice president of the United Phoenix Firefighters Association, said the lawsuit is not a “political battle” for the association but rather a form of addressing a “crisis for the community” should unvaccinated employees be terminated.
Willingham, who is vaccinated, said the association supports its members’ right to choose when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine and that the vaccination controversy is “dividing” and “hurting the community.”
According to reporting by ABC15, only 25 percent of Phoenix police officers and firefighters have voluntarily submitted proof of vaccination.
The mandate also comes during what police and fire departments call staffing shortages. Yvette Bro, vice president of the police union, said a survey it conducted found more than 600 members who said they would leave if they were forced to get a COVID-19 vaccine, adding that the police department “can’t afford to lose one officer.”
“Our focus is, we indeed need to keep every single officer and we need to be able to fight for their right to choose,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.