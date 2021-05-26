The most significant development in Ahwatukee since the South Mountain Freeway is scheduled to begin unfolding today as the Arizona State Land Department auctions 373 acres of State Trust Land.
Located along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues, the sprawling piece of desert could eventually be home to as many as 1,050 single-family houses and an undetermined number of condominium and apartment complexes.
But a certain amount of suspense will be hanging over today’s live auction in the wake of the postponement of two May 19 auctions – a 1,099-acre parcel in Goodyear and a 946-acre tract in Queen Creek – to June 10. Minimum bids were $127.7 million and $86.1 million, respectively,
But no one showed up for the either auction and a Land Department official said he could to speculate on the reason.
Assuming today’s auction won’t see a repeat of those puzzling no-shows, the bidding will start at $105 million on the Ahwatukee parceland, ultimately will benefit K-12 public education – one of the 13 beneficiaries of Trust Land sales designated in the Arizona Constitution.
There is no way to stop the auction – or construction of the homes.
As Mark Edelman, the Land Department’s director of planning and engineering, told the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee in December 2019:
“State Trust Land is not public land. It is land held in trust and the land really belongs to our beneficiaries. The state Land Department was created to act in their stead to manage this land.... we really need to be thought of more like private land owners.”
Moreover, most of the land already is zoned for residential development, meaning that all the successful bidder must go through where city reviews are concerned is the normal permitting processes.
Of the 373 acres, 300 can be developed for homes, according to an appraisal performed for the Land Department.
Another 18 acres comprise washes, though the appraisal said the area poses no special flood hazards. It does note, however, “a variety of stormwater improvements will be required upon future development.”
The city also has set aside 12 acres for a year after the final subdivision plat is filed in case either Kyrene or Tempe Union – or both districts – want to build a school there.
Another 44 acres is zoned for apartments or condos while 11 acres are zoned for commercial development. Those 55 acres are in the southeast corner of the tract near 29th Avenue and the freeway, although they can be relocated elsewhere within the massive tract through a routine administrative zoning amendment.
However, a Land Department appraiser said “multifamily-oriented development is considered to be unlikely” and that “single-family residential oriented use appears to be the most profitable use of the vast majority, if not all, of the net land area.” The maximum allowable density of 3.5 homes per acre.
If the parcel’s full development potential is achieved, it will have a dramatic impact on traffic in an area that abuts Club West.
It could also give a much-needed shot-in-the-arm to enrollment in the Kyrene and Tempe Union school districts, which are seeing their student rolls steadily decline.
Given the fact that a demographer has traced that decline partially to the fact that housing prices in Ahwatukee and neighboring communities have priced out young families with children, the pricing of homes on the Trust Land could determine how big an impact the development will have.
The auction is open to any developer or homebuilder that arrives at the Land Department’s central Phoenix headquarters with a cashier’s check for just over $13.75 million. Bidding itself will be conducted orally.
The winning bidder can choose to either plunk down the balance within 30 days or opt for six annual payments of equal amounts with interest, but cannot begin developing the land until the bid price is paid in full.
Land Department documents indicate it will cost the winner at least another $5.2 million in infrastructure improvements for storm drains and related work as well as unspecified roadway projects.
The development is expected to require a full widening of a piece of Chandler Boulevard that is currently three lanes and the extension of Liberty Lane. That roadwork would be an expense for the developer.
The City of Phoenix also stands to see as much as $17.8 million in impact fees as the development progresses.
The piece on the auction block was originally part of a much larger chunk of Trust Land.
Initially, there were 620 acres of State Trust Land in that parcel, but when the whole piece was first put up for auction in the early 2000s, no one would bid because Tempe Union and Kyrene school districts and then-Mayor Greg Stanton opposed the sale and developers were leery about being dragged into a prolonged legal battle.
Stanton, now a congressman, said at the time that he did not want any of that 620 acres developed.
Eventually, Councilman Sal DiCiccio and state lawmakers brokered a deal that allowed Phoenix to buy 240 acres on the north side of Chandler Boulevard for $18 million and set it aside as part of the South Mountain Preserve.
