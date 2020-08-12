With the Primary Election now in the history books. Ahwatukee voters can expect some more localized political activity as the Legislative District 18 campaign and local governing board races pick up steam.
While plenty of other offices are at stake Nov. 3 – from President and Arizona U.S. Senator to Congress to virtually all county offices and many judicial seats – the LD18 and Kyrene and Tempe Union governing board elections will offer no small share of their own drama for political junkies.
And if it seems like de ja vu, Ahwatukee voters also will once again be casting their votes for Phoenix mayor – roughly 20 months after first electing Kate Gallego in a runoff election to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton.
This time around, Gallego will be running for a full four-year term, facing Republican Merrisa Hamilton, who ran as a Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate in 2016, and Tim Seay, who describes himself as president and CEO of several nonprofits and was recently reelected Most Honorable Grand Master of The Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge Free & Accepted Masons of Arizona.
The election for the State Senate seat and two State House seats in LD18 – which covers Ahwatukee and parts of Mesa, Chandler and Tempe – is a little different this year.
And it’s not just because Tempe airline pilot Frank Schmuck isn’t running after two failed bids for State Senate the last two elections and two unsuccessful House races before that.
This year, only one Republican is running for a House seat. Ahwatukee resident Rob Robson will be trying to take a seat away from one of the two Democratic incumbents, Mitzi Epstein of Tempe or Jennifer Jermaine of Chandler.
The LD18 Senate campaign is an all-Ahwatukee affair as Realtor Suzanne Sharer, a Republican and member of the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee, tries to deny Democrat Sean Bowie a third term.
Robson and Sharer have their work got out for them as registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans in LD18, 53,755 to 49,958, according to the latest registration data maintained by the County Recorder. There also are 47,773 registered voters who are not affiliated with either party.
In Ahwatukee, voters registered as Republicans hold a slight advantage over Democrats, 19,394 to 18,898, with another 17,608 registered voters who are not affiliated with either party.
Democrats’ registration advantage in LD18 showed at the polls on Aug. 4 even though there were few primary contests that might merit their interest. According to unofficial results, both Sharer and Robson attracted fewer votes than their November opponents.
Robson garnered 20,794 votes and Sharer 20,706 to Bowie’s 29,721 votes, Jermaine’s 26,063 and Epstein’s 25,467.
Tempe resident Dan Hawker, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in the LD18 House race in 2018, mounted a write-in campaign for the nomination this time around but neither the County Recorder nor Secretary of State posted his vote tally yet.
The three LD 18 Democrats also are leading in the race for cash, according to the latest campaign finance reports filed with the Arizona Secretary of State, with Bowie far ahead of the other four candidates.
Bowie has raised $153,523 and spent $49,680 – including $21,000 to the Arizona Democratic Party. He’s followed by Jermaine, who has raised $69,118 and spent $24,873 and Epstein, who raised $34,073 and spent $10,916.
By contrast, Sharer has raised $17,416 and spent $12,482 while Robson has raised $13,100 and spent $2,122.
Bowie’s contributors cover a wide range of individuals and political action committees and most of his contributions are well below $1,000.
Among his larger individual contributors is Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, who donated $1,000, and Darin Fisher, founding owner and managing partner of the Ahwatukee-based HOA management company, Vision Community Management. Fisher gave Bowie $2,000 as well as $1,000 to Jermaine and $2,500 to Robson, records show.
Among some of the larger PAC donations to Bowie’s campaign donors were the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers, which gave $3,000; Arizona Pipe Trades 469, which donated $5,200; United Food and Commercial Workers Local 99, which gave $2,500; Southwest Gas, $2,000 and the Arizona Education Association’s PAXC, $1,500.
Bowie also garnered $1,000 contributions from a number of corporate PACs, including Prudential Financial, Blue Cross, Cox, Enterprise Holdings, One Main Holdings, Raytheon, CVS Health, Arizona Firefighters, Union Pacific and the Arizona Bankers Association.
Jermaine’s two largest contributors were the Future Now Fund, a national advocacy group for progressive political candidates that gave $5,400 and the Arizona Pipe Trades 469, which gave $5,300. She also received a $1,500 contribution from the Arizona Education Association’s PAC and $1,000 from the Wellcare Health Plans PAC.
Epstein’s biggest contributor was New York venture capital firm founder Eldon Klaassen, who donated $10,000.
Besides Fisher, Robson’s only other four-figure contributor was Jonathan Dinesman, senior vice president for government relations for Centene Corp., a healthcare insurer. Dinesman donated $2,000.
Sharer’s two largest contributors were Brianna Jordan and David Weld, who each gave $5,200.
Robson is vying to return to the State House, where he served from 2001-09 and 2011-2017 after serving two four-year terms on the Chandler City Council.
Ahwatukee voters will have a chance to see the LD18 candidates in a forum sponsored by the Clean Elections Commission at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 and, naturally, it won’t be in person.
The Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission is moving its legislative debates online because of the pandemic.
The debates will be live streamed on the commission’s YouTube page, but viewers will be able to submit questions in real time via email and phone.
The debates will also be archived
on the Clean Elections Commission website.
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election is Oct. 5 and early ballots will go out around Oct. 6. The last day to request an early ballot is Oct. 23.
