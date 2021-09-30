A hearing on two homeowners’ request that Ahwatukee Lakes Golf Course owner Wilson Gee’s company pay at least $500,000 in penalties was to resume today.
During three hours of opening statements and testimony in an online hearing before Superior Court Judge Sara Agne last week, Attorney Tim Barnes, representing homeowners Linda Swain and Eileen Breslin, began taking Gee through a painstaking examination of the work he has done so far to restore the course.
Barnes used photos and drone video of the course taken in July by Ahwatukee resident Tom Sanfilippo, owner of Inside Out Aerial, making Gee explain why some work did not appear finished and why other scenes seemed to contradict parts of his testimony.
Gee’s company, ALCR, is under the order of another Superior Court judge to have the 18-hole executive course open for business by fall of 2022 – nine years after he closed the course after what he said was a constant money-loser since he bought it in 2006.
Judge Theodore Campagnolo last year said Gee must pay $500,000 if he didn’t complete design by June 1, 2021; another $1 million if he didn’t start work by Aug. 31, 2021; and another $2 million if the course isn’t open by September 2022.
But Gee asserts he not only has started work, but intends to have the course open for play before the end of this year.
He said he has been repairing the irrigation system, performing extensive remedial work, partially filled some of the lakes, and is poised to sow $50,000 worth of grass seed.
But in his opening statement to the judge, Barnes said, “It’s what ALCR has not done over which we have our concerns.”
He said that since filing the contempt action, Gee has corrected one of the violations of Campagnolo’s order but three remain – including “the primary one,” which he said is to restore an 18-hole course.
“ALCR is intending to restore all 18 holes, but only operate on nine of those 18 holes for the public,” Barnes said, stating that Gee is under orders to comply with “the full scope” of the covenants, conditions & restrictions governing the 105-acre site.
And those CC&Rs, he argued, means the “benefited persons” or residents “are entitled to play on all 18 holes.”
Barnes also cited “the lack of a formal and coherent plan that ALCR has not provided” for the course’s restoration.
“They have provided helter skelter written descriptions” of the work, he said. “Not all of those have been consistent and some of those have changed and not all of them really give us a full understanding of what it is they’re intending to do.”
The third issue, he added, involves the lakes themselves, which he said have “aesthetic, economic and safety reasons” for being part of the course.
Barnes charged that Gee doesn’t plan to fill all the lakes, which retired land planner Wayne Smith later testified serve a critical flood control function during severe South Mountain runoff. Smith laid out the fundamental design for Ahwatukee when Presley Homes was first developing the community.
Finally, Barnes told Agne, Gee and ALCR are “under-budgeting” the work, cutting corners so that the finished product won’t be anywhere near what the course used to be.
All those arguments drew an extensive rebuttal from attorney Daniel Maynard, who reminded Agne “this hearing is about whether or not we’re in violation of Judge Campagnolo’s order – and we’re not.
“He wants to go back through all of the litigation,” Maynard complained
“What ALCR determined to do was they were going to reconstruct the original golf course that was there,” Maynard said.” So, things that might have been necessary if they were building a different course were not necessary here.”
“Did they need plans and designs? No,” he continued. “I have kept Mr. Barnes apprised all along, every step of the way, of what’s going on…The cohesive plan is they’re going to rebuild the golf course and within a year it should look pretty much like it did back in 2013.”
He noted that Gee has paid $1.5 million in previously unpaid back taxes and penalties on the course.
Noting his client has had to reconstruct water wells and the pumping stations, Maynard said, “Does that make it look pretty? No, but it will eventually.”
“All 18 holes are being rebuilt,” Maynard said, stating, “For the time being they were planning to open up nine holes for the public and use the other nine holes for a teaching facility for high school kids.”
“We’re building an 18-hole golf course,” he continued. “He just has a concern about how we’re going to run it.”
He said Barnes was “premature” in bringing most of his complaints to a judge, stating the refilling of the lakes and other work do not have to be completed until next August.
He told Agne that Barnes will be showing “pictures of places that don’t necessarily look that good, that they appear to be overgrown and they are."
“But you’re going to hear the testimony that we’ve gone out there and we’ve sprayed twice to kill all the weeds. We will spray again. They are in the process of putting chemicals into the lakes to kill algae that’s in there and to kill the plants that are in there. One of the lakes they’re actually draining because some of the trees are so large, they’re going to have to drain it.”
“If the golf course looks like it does
today on August 31 of 2022,” Maynard said, “he’d have a right to come in here and be complaining. That’s not going to happen. ALCR is in the business of trying to make money and it’s losing about $30,000 a month that it could be making if the golf course was open. It is very incentivized to get out there and get that golf course open.”
