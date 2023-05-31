Phoenix eyes 2% primary property tax hike

The City of Phoenix administration is proposing a 2% increase in the primary property tax rate.
In a report to City Council late last week, the administration said the proposed increase would generate an additional $4.1 million in revenue and raise the annual tax paid on a home valued at $100,000 to $128.51 – up $2.53.
“The proposed increase is exclusive of increased primary property taxes received from new construction,” the city said in its official “Truth in Taxation Notice. "
“The increase is also exclusive of any changes that may occur from property tax levies for voter approved bonded indebtedness or budget and tax overrides.”
A public hearing on the proposed tax increase is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. June 14 at Council Chambers, 200 W. Jefferson St., with a vote by Council on the new tax rate slated for 10 a.m. July 3.
The surprise announcement comes at a time when Ahwatukee homeowners also face a likely increase in water rates, which requires separate action by the council.
Council on June 28 will be voting on a 26% increase in water rates and a 20% hike in waste water rates that will take effect in three separate stages over the next three years.
The city would impose a 6.5% increase in both the water and wastewater rates in October that would be followed by another 6.5% hike next March. Then, in March 2025, the water use rate would jump another 13% while the sewer rate would go up another 7%.
Water Department officials said the October increases will equal another $2 a month for water use and an extra $1.60 for waste water for residential customers.
By the time the third increase takes effect in March 2025, the average homeowners’ monthly bill for water and waste water will have risen $16.68 from what it is today, the department says.
Council on June 14 also is scheduled to give final approval to a $1.9 billion general operating budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 along with $2.6 billion in capital spending funded by various revenue streams.
General spending in the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year is up $109 million, or 6.1%, over the current budget.
The spending plan for the coming fiscal year includes a $134 million surplus and 85% of that is being set aside for raises for city workers – which the administration contends is necessary for Phoenix to compete with other cities for workers.
Today, May 31, City Council will adopt the ballot language for the all-mail election for the $500 million general obligation bond – Phoenix’s first in 16 years – that will finance a variety of new facilities.
City Council on May 3 approved the bond election and the ballot language will spell out in broad terms what expenditures the city wants to borrow money for.
The ballot will ask voters to vote yea or nay on four specific questions that seek approval to borrow:
“Up to $214,000,000 general obligation bonds for fire, police, roadway and pedestrian infrastructure projects; up to $108,615,000 general obligation bonds for library, parks and historic preservation projects; up to $114,385,000 general obligation bonds for workforce and job creation, education, economic development, environment, sustainability, arts, and culture projects; and up to $63,000,000
general obligation bonds for affordable housing and senior center projects.
A citizens commission earlier this year recommended that of the $214 million, a total $132.5 million would pay for four new fire stations and one new police station and renovations for a second police station and city’s evidence warehouse while $81.5 million would go to street and storm drain replacement citywide with nearly a third reserved for flood and drain mitigation in Laveen and an area around Dobbins and Baseline roads.
The $63 million for housing would include $33.2 million for “affordable housing property preservation” and another $21.3 million for housing development in the Edison-Eastlake community, according to previous city reports.
The rest of the bond money would cover a broad range of projects, including $21.6 million for a Latino Cultural Center, $14 million for a new Valley Youth Theater venue, $44.6 million for neighborhoods and city services with more than two thirds of that going to three new libraries, and $10 million for making city facilities more handicap-accessible and $5 million for historical preservation program.
Also covered by the bond measure are $38 million for economic development and education, all going to three projects, $14 million in energy and water efficiency upgrades at city facilities, $7.7 million for “heat resiliency,” $3 million for brownfields redevelopment of city land and $1.3 million for electric vehicle charging stations.
It also would pay for $385,339 in “cultural facilities critical equipment replacements” citywide and improvements or expansion at the Children’s Museum, Phoenix Center for the Arts Theater, Phoenix Theatre Company and Arizona Jewish Historical Society.
