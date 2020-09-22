Tempe Union teachers are baring their souls a bit as the district’s schools remain closed and only online learning is available.
The district is now in its fifth week of providing “Words of Wisdom” videos on its website that feature teachers’ reflections on this unprecedented time, and in particular how they have coped.
District spokeswoman Megan Sterling noted that teachers as well as students have had to adjust to “learning new technologies or bringing familiar technology into classrooms in a non-traditional way.”
“It’s been a nice way to highlight the creative things that our teachers are doing during this time and a good reminder that they are human and struggling with difficult things, just like everyone else everyone else during this time,” she said.
Among the featured teachers so far is Jack Vermeer, who reflected on starting the new school year the same way the previous one ended.
“I was on a pendulum swinging between serious concerns about how I would be able to manage both the preparation and delivery of virtual learning,” he said, “and an excitement to use this opportunity to refine what my expectations were for students and how I could provide more innovating learning opportunities.”
Tom Bristol said he encountered a different kind of anxiety than the butterflies many teachers might feel at the beginning of a normal year.
“This was harder to shake because of the unknown,” he said, adding that his antidote was “taking time to breathe and laugh each day.
“This helped with the perspective needed,” he said. “I always try to remind myself that I can only do my best. …Not everything will go perfect and that is okay because together we will fix what doesn’t work and learn from it to keep moving forward.”
Both teachers also said collaboration fortified them amid these challenges.
“The first two weeks, different teachers explored different tech options and then shared out what was working so that we could collect best practices as a department and implement what fits our students’ needs,” Vermeer said, adding:
“We’ve focused on creating discussions and peer-to-peer interactions along with providing students with self-assessment and reflection opportunities so that they understand how to know when they have learned a concept and when they need to ask questions or join intervention opportunities.”
Cheryl Jannuzzi said was “quite overwhelmed with all of the unknowns and logistics that we would be having to deal with” – as well as by concern “about the health and safety of my family and friends.”
Kathleen Oltesvig also touches on her uncertainty.
“We didn’t know whether we would be in person, in person part-time, or online. As a teacher that loves to plan ahead, not having materials ready at the beginning of the school year felt stressful,” Oltesvig said.
“Hearing many different things from different news sources felt overwhelming, but I trusted that our district leadership would make the best decision for our students and staff.”
Added Jannuzzi: “I’ve navigated through many different school districts, and even teaching in different states. Thinking about all of the challenges helped to remind me that I can do tough things. Communicating with other staff members helped to reassure me that we never tackle hard things alone.”
Erica Shelton and Nick Taylor also admit to being anxious about the new school year because, as Shelton noted, “there were so many unknowns and so many new things happening all at once.”
Taylor said the fact he teaches fine arts “made me wonder how students would feel connected and how they would simply be able to do their performances.”
So how did they steel themselves?
“Since March, I’ve been trying to practice gratitude daily,” Shelton said. “There is something incredibly calming about taking the time to quietly reflect and thank the universe for what we have.”
Taylor said he found deep breath was “magical” and that “reminding myself that it is OK to stop for a moment and disconnect was critical to coming back to face the challenge with renewed energy.”
And like the other teachers, Taylor also drew strength from his colleagues.
“Not only did we focus on preparing curriculum, but we spent a good amount of time re-assuring each other that everything was going to be OK,” he said. “That is one of the great parts of belonging to a community –we can take turns being strong for each other.”
