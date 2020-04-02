Not as many as before, but enough donors showed up Saturday at Ahwatukee residents Matt and Kami Troutman’s semi-annual blood in honor of their 4-year-old daughter Adelyn that the couple called it a success.
“It went well considering the restrictions we were faced with,” Matt Troutman said. “It was unlike any drive we ever hosted with donors being separated so much but we pulled it off.”
Though the number of people who turned out was “less than usual overall,” he added, “we were pretty happy with the turnout.”
Addy has required a blood transfusion every month since birth because her body is incapable of producing red blood cells.
To spread awareness of the need for blood, the Troutmans have held a blood drive every spring and fall at Desert Foothills United Methodist Church.
The day before the drive, Vitalant held a press conference with a number of public officials to plea for donors to step up, stressing the fact that it is safe to give blood in the midst of the pandemic and that supplies were dangerously low. Over 200 Arizona blood drives have been canceled because donors scrubbed appointments, Vitalant said.
“As our country faces the Coronavirus pandemic, we also face a national blood shortage as blood drives are canceled daily,” a Vitalant spokeswoman said. “It’s critical for healthy eligible Americans to give blood. Both the U.S. Surgeon General and FEMA have declared blood donation as an essential function that cannot be disrupted. Not having enough blood to meet basic patient needs will cause yet another public health crisis.”
Healthy people can make an appointment at vitalant.org or 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
