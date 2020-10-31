Campaign contributions and spending in the races for Kyrene and Tempe Union governing board seats vary considerably among candidates.
And among all 13 hopefuls, Tempe Union board President Berdetta Hodge of Tempe is reporting the biggest war chest of them all.
Records filed with the County Recorder this month show Hodge has collected $23,365. Next in line is Chandler teacher Sarah James with $14,321 in funds raise.
Those two candidates are followed by Ahwatukee lawyer Don Fletcher. He raised $10,631, about a third of it in personal loans to his campaign.
Fletcher edged out Arizona State University sophomore and 2019 Desert Vista grad Armando Montero’s $9,659; Tempe Realtor Lori Bastian’s $6.853; Tempe resident and retired APS research analyst Sandy Lowe's $2,213; Tempe Elementary teacher Paige Reesor’s $2,901; and Tempe commercial real estate broker Michael Myrick’s $126.
Most of Hodge’s contributions involved small contributors of $50 or less, although she also reported $1,500 in donations for Planned Parenthood’s political action committee and $500 from the Arizona Pipe Trades Local 409 PAC. James also reported $1,500 from the Planned Parenthood PAC and numerous small contributors.
Montero and Bastian similarly reported most of their financial support from small contributors, although Bastian also has loaned her campaign $2,736, records show.
With three seats up for grabs in both districts, Kyrene promises the biggest change as only incumbent Michelle Fahy is seeking a second term. Myrick, the board president, is switching his sights to Tempe Union while John King is retiring after two terms on the board.
All five candidates for the Kyrene seats are involved in education and none have expressed any opposition to the current board picking a successor to Superintendent Dr. Jan Vesely, who is retiring at the end of the calendar year. The board already plans to seek an internal candidate to replace her and sign a contract with their pick by Thanksgiving week.
Tempe resident Fahy, who is employed by Tempe Union’s instructional technology coordinator and in her 36th year in public education that included working for the Kyrene district, raised the least among the five candidates with $1,685, according to reports filed with the County Recorder.
The candidate who has raised the most in the Kyrene contest is Wanda Kolomyjec, an Ahwatukee resident and ASU instructor and community organizer. She reported $8,851 in donations while not far behind is Trine Nelson of Ahwatukee, a curriculum manager for ASU’s W.P. Carey School of Business who reported a war chest totaling $8,515.
Ivan Alfaro of Tempe, executive director of a national learning company, reported $6.999 in donations while Margaret Wright, a Tempe resident and an adjunct professor of biology at Paradise Valley Community College, reported $7,513 in contributions to her campaign.
The composition of Tempe Union’s board also will be changing since incumbent Michelle Helm has decided not to seek a sixth term. Lowe is seeking a third term on the board.
One of the questions in both races will involve the impact of the pandemic-driven school closures on the incumbents’ reelection bids. That could be especially true in Tempe Union, which is allowing students in classrooms only two days a week, with the student bodies at each of the district’s seven campuses split into either Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday attendance.
Kyrene began a rolling five-day in-class reopening in mid-September, starting with K-2 students one week and grades 3-5 the following week and opening middle schools when fall break ended Oct. 12.
While the Kyrene and Tempe Union races likely will attract most voter interest in Ahwatukee, it’s not the only education-related election on the ballot.
Ahwatukee resident and longtime educator Dr. Linda Thor is seeking another term on the board for the Maricopa County Community College District. Thor, who served as president of Rio Salado College for 20 years, is facing a challenge by Shelli Boggs of Queen Creek. Boggs, a former member of the East Valley Institute of Technology Governing Board, has gained notoriety for posing on social media with an assault rifle.
Thor reported raising a whopping $50,314 while Boggs reported zero.
Voters in at least a portion of Ahwatukee also will be deciding on another community college district board race: one between incumbent Laurin Hendrix and Jacqueline Smith, vice president of the ASU Foundation.
Hendrix, a former legislator, won a two-year seat on the Gilbert Town Council in August and is allowed to hold a seat on the community college board.
Hendrix did not file a report, indicating he did not raise enough to meet the $1,200 minimum threshold for filing a campaign finance statement, while Smith reported $40,195 in donations and spending totaling $23,863.
