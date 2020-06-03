State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman on Monday released a 35-page document of guidelines for reopening schools in August that could become a handy tool for parents in deciding whether they want to send their children to campuses – and what questions they should be asking their kids’ schools.
Stressing the guidelines are designed to provide districts “with parameters and options as they develop their own contingency plans,” the state Department of Education’s “Roadmap for Reopening Schools” raises a myriad of issues that could impact everyone from students to taxpayers.
The options raise the possibility of potentially significant costs for districts, like buying more buses and increasing class space; an array of daily inconveniences for parents, like staggered schedules; headaches for teachers and staff, like daily testing and repetitive hygiene instruction; and huge disappointments for students at every grade level, such as making field trips and assemblies virtual and curbing participation in large activities such as sports.
And it calls on the State Legislature – which would have to be convened for a special session – to give districts a break on regulations affecting their per-pupil reimbursement and increasing their flexibility for teaching kids.
“There have been growing concerns regarding public school budget stability due to potential shifts in student enrollment and attendance and the ability to expand and offer learning opportunities in either or both a traditional brick and mortar setting or through a virtual platform,” the roadmap states.
“School leaders are exploring various instructional models in which students could learn from home on a partial or full-time basis,” it continues. “However, state statute currently does not fully accommodate the need to implement new and multiple types of instructional models, including for distance learning.”
Kyrene Superintendent Dr. Jan Vesely said she would present the district’s reopening plan to the Governing Board next Tuesday, June 9.
Kyrene has assembled multiple committees to address the myriad of issues, with a 40-member Emergency Management Team overseeing 11 “design teams” to drill down on issues like daily logistics and technology.
“It will reflect a commitment to safety, choices, well-being and personalization for every student,” Vesely said in a prepared statement.
And she reiterated what Hoffman and Gov. Doug Ducey told a group of superintendents from across the state last week: “The roadmap does not issue directives but gives school districts flexibility to determine the best way to execute guidelines within our own school environments.”
Tempe Union Superintendent Dr. Kevin Mendivil said, “We are closely reviewing these newest recommendations as we plan options for reopening in the fakk and consider what will best work for TUHSD students and families.
“Our goal is to provide learning opportunities for our students while ensuring the safety of all involved in the educational process,” he added.
The roadmap lays out four scenarios districts should consider, depending on their level of preparation.
Key to all four scenarios is districts’ ability to follow the “decision tree” laid out by the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Protection.
The very first guideline in that three-step self-evaluation process advises districts not to reopen campuses if it cannot screen students and employees for symptoms and exposure history and cannot protect the higher risk people.
The first scenario OKs reopening if there is “non-to-minimal local/community cases of COVID-19,” a school board approved contingency plan, “clearly communicated screening expectations” and a plan to address the “medically fragile.”
A second scenario poses a hybrid approach with both distance learning and brick-and-mortar classes.
The roadmap does not address how distance learning might work for high school lab classes or for students in vocational training such as Tempe Union’s Career and Technical Education program and those attending the East Valley Institute of Technology a half day each day.
A third involves starting the 2020-21 school year the same way the 2019-20 school year ended – with all students learning from home until the district feels it can meet reopen campuses and the fourth scenario involves emergency closures.
The roadmap advises districts to identify essential functions and then address non-essential ones such as after-school activities, field trips and sporting events.
The roadmap and related information also provide a thorough list of issues that parents can consider in deciding whether to send their kids back to school as soon as campuses reopen. The material is at azed.gov/communications/2020/03/10/guidance-to-schools-on-covid-19.
The questions the roadmap asks the district officials to ask themselves could easily be asked of them by parents.
They include questions like how prepared is everyone for a sudden shift to an all-distance learning set-up, what hardware and software is needed for disabled students and how will staff be trained in safety protocols and how will those protocols be enforced.
Students also could expect a much different environment when they return if some suggestions are implemented.
They include the possibility of having to wear masks on school buses, sitting at desks that all face in the same direction rather than toward each other or sitting only on one side of work tables safely distant from each other and even being advised how to walk in corridors and maintain social distancing.
Besides smaller classes, the road map also suggests that teachers and the same students remain together for most if not all the school day – a difficult, if not impossible, scenario especially for high school students, given that they all don’t take the same subjects in a semester.
The roadmap also suggests that districts close common areas like cafeterias and playgrounds, letting kids eat in the classroom or otherwise “stagger use and clean and disinfect between use.”
And when social distancing is not possible, it suggests districts may want to consider limiting nonessential volunteers, visitors and “activities involving external groups or organizations as possible, especially with individuals who are not from the local geographic area.”
Hoffman also acknowledged that one of the first things teachers will have to determine if kids are back in school is what they learned during distance learning so schools can determine “which kids are needing the most support.”
“There may be kids that, during this time, have jumped ahead a grade level and maybe students who are working and need a lot more review from this past academic year that have really missed a lot,” she said.
She also suggested a survey showing 18 percent of parents are unwilling to send the kids back to school could be addressed with more information.
“I would encourage them to be as involved as possible and for our schools to be over-communicating with families on what types of policies and procedures they are putting into place to make schools as safe as possible,” Hoffman said.
As for money to pay for more computers, more teachers and other expenses, she pointed to Arizona’s “rainy day fund” of more than $1 billion and said that unlike in other states, there has been no realistic talk about cutting state aid.
She also said schools might get some help from federal pandemic relief, although U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos last Friday reasserted her determination to force public schools to share that money with private schools - those charging tuition - by crafting an order.
(Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.