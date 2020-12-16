Could Ahwatukee lose its own Nutcracker, the only one with an all-youth cast in Arizona?
It could happen, fears producer and Dance Studio owner Kimberly Lewis, who stands to lose thousands of dollars if ticket sales don’t improve for her 21st annual presentation of the holiday classic.
“We’re nowhere near where we normally are at this time,” she said.
The pandemic has battered Lewis’ production.
First, she lost her normal venue at Desert Vista High School because Tempe Union School District has closed all its facilities.
She had secured the Madison Center for the Arts but its school district recently closed the theater, though district officials are allowing her to use the stage to present the show online this Saturday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
“I’m just begging the community to keep this going,” Lewis said. “You know, it really, really hurts.”
“I’m going to take a huge financial loss but I am not going to cancel it for the children,” she added. “I just can’t let them down. They’ve been let down on too many things – their school being closed from graduations to sporting activities. I just have to move forward.”
Her cast of 65 kids ranging in age from 3 to 18 are grateful that Lewis remains resolute in her determination to bring months of practice and rehearsals to fruition this Saturday.
“They’re excited,” she said Sunday. “I mean we’re having picture day today and they’re really having a great time. But you know, they’re just glad that we get to do this.
“They just want to have a show and they’re just so thankful that the show wasn’t canceled.”
But Lewis said she can’t make promises after this year if ticket sales don’t improve.
“These kids need our help,” she said. “I just wish the community could come together for them this holiday season.”
Otherwise, she said, “this could be our last year because it’s going to be that big of a financial loss.”
Initially, Madison officials told her the theater would be off limits because all facilities in Madison School District, which owns the center, were closed as student went back to virtual learning.
“The entire staff at Madison Center worked very hard to get approval for us to still be able to have our show,” Lewis said. “We just could not have an audience. I told them without ticket sales, we could never cover the cost to do this production.”
Corey Quinn, a Mountain Pointe High School science teacher and one of the directors in that school’s dramatic productions, consoled her, Lewis said, assuring, “We will make this work and we will still have a show.”
Quinn and Lewis hatched a plan -- and she is hoping the community responds.
People will be able to view either of two live performances at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 19 from their home for $50 or they can pay $25 to receive a link to the show after the live performances and view it at their leisure.
“Our backdrops had been sent from California, the fog and snow machines and everything else that goes into the show is on its way,” Lewis said.
Rather than send a mass email to the scores of youngsters ages 3-18 who are in the cast and their parents, Lewis personally called each one about her plan.
On Friday, parents will take their children to Madison for a dress rehearsal.
“I am asking our entire community to please keep this magical tradition of our Nutcracker alive,” she said.
“I am grateful to our community and their support these past 27 years as a business owner. The dance community has truly taken a serious financial loss during this pandemic and we are hanging on by a thread keeping our studio going.”
To purchase tickets: afnutcracker.com or dancestudio111.com
