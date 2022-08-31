Pratt withdraws from Tempe Union board race

The Nov. 8 elections to fill two seats on the Tempe Union and Kyrene governing boards now have only three candidates each after Margaret Pratt withdrew from the Tempe Union race.
“I very much wanted to serve our community as a board member in Tempe Union but I realized it just wasn’t the right time,” said Pratt, the mother of four daughters who is completing her first term on the Kyrene board and had considered jumping to the Tempe Union board because one of her daughters will soon be going to a district high school.
But, she said, “with four daughters ages 1-15, it is evident to me how fleeting time is and just how quickly our children grow up!
“I have greatly appreciated the efforts of our community and friends who have gathered signatures and rallied support,” she added. “While I am not running for an elected office, I will always support and advocate for the children in our community.”
Pratt has been an active parent volunteer in Kyrene schools and is a small business owner who holds a bachelor’s degree in communicative disorders.
The governing boards of both school districts serving Ahwatukee will each have at least one new member after the election.
Besides Pratt’s decision not to run again in Kyrene, Tempe Union board President Brian Garcia has decided not to seek a second term.
In Kyrene, board President Kevin Walsh of Tempe is seeking his second term and is vying with Triné Nelson of Ahwatukee, a longtime educator who almost won a seat on that board two years ago, and Kristi Ohman, also an Ahwatukee resident and a mother of two, has been a teacher for both charter and public schools, including Kyrene.
Pratt’s withdrawal leaves the Tempe Union race down to Andres Barraza, a Tempe coffee importer seeking his second term; Stephan Kinglsey, Stephan Anthony Kingsley is an Ahwatukee resident who has been in education for over 15 years and is now a doctoral candidate in industrial and organizational psychology at Grand Canyon University; and Amanda Steele, a Chandler resident who is a community activist and parental advocate for public schools and students with disabilities.
Citizens have until Oct. 11 to register to vote and mail ballots will be sent out Oct. 12. For registration and early voting information: recorder.maricopa.gov/Elections/BeBallotReady.
