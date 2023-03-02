Thunder thespians meld The Bard, Mad Max

Take William Shakespeare and add the atmosphere of a Mad Max movie and you have a good idea of how the Desert Vista Thunder Theatre is reimagining “Romeo and Juliet” this weekend.
By a landslide student cast vote, director Jesse Ploog-Bacik has set The Bard’s classic tale of tragic love in the dystopian world reminiscent of the 2016 Academy Award for Best Picture “Mad Max: Fury Road.”
True, there are no big-wheeled monster trucks equipped with diabolical flame throwers rumbling across a barren desert. But then there are no frilly gowns, togas or castles, either.
But Shakespeare’s poetic yet sometimes daunting language remains in the theater company’s rendition of “Romeo and Juliet” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, and 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday March 4 at Desert Vista’s Black Box Theatre, 16440 S. 32nd St., Ahwatukee. Tickets are $8 at the student book store and $10 at the door.
“We are using Shakespeare’s original text while changing the location/technical elements of the performance to set the show in a fictional, post-nuclear apocalyptic world rather than 14th/15th century Verona,” Ploog-Bacik said.
That decision was based on a vote her theater club students took at their closing banquet at the end of last school year, when Ploog-Bacik gave them four options for the world they would recreate when they presented the play she had already selected.
Those options were the original 14th/15th century, modern-minimalist version, the 1990s, or post-apocalypse.
“Post-apocalypse won in a landslide, so that is what we have been working with,” she said. “It’s been exciting to work with the students on making the script work within this new world that we are setting the story in.”
While Shakespeare’s poetry may not contain the texting-driven shorthand that young people might be more accustomed to, Ploog-Bacik explained:
“I like to include Shakespeare or a similar style of text into either my curriculum or the season every few years to make sure that students get some experience with these classics and the language at least once while I have them.
“The last time we did Shakespeare was in class in January 2020, so I felt it was time to do another round. Specifically, I picked this text because it is one that many of them were familiar with after reading in class, allowed for a larger cast size, and was a recognizable story that I felt I could get them excited to tackle.”
Besides, she noted, “it’s a story about teenagers,” albeit two star-crossed lovers who come from families who are sworn enemies of each other.
“So, while the language might feel scary for them to grasp,” Ploog-Bacik explained, “in the end I felt that it was one we could get them to understand, be excited about, and find moments they could relate to.”
She acknowledged that language “definitely posed some challenges at first” but stressed that the talented thespians “worked hard to make sure that they understand what is happening/what they are saying, get the jokes, etc.”
The cast read resources like “No-Fear Shakespeare” for modern translations or Sparknotes summaries “just to help them grasp the idea of what is being said.”
They even started rehearsals with a review of the summary “just to make sure everyone knows the day’s goal,” she said.
But the biggest help came from a group of local experts who know Shakespeare as well as some kids might know Taylor Swift – the Southwest Shakespeare Company.
Founded in 1993 by two educators, the Southwest Shakespeare Company boasts of being “the standard-bearer for classical theatre in Arizona.”
Its fame has gone well beyond Arizona’s borders as it has presented Shakespeare’s works in a variety of venues “the Harlem Shakespeare Festival to the Fringe Festivals of Los Angeles and London, England,” it notes.
Coming to the Thunder Theatre’s assistance was Aaron Angello, an actor, poet, playwright and member of the Southwest Shakespeare Company.
Right after winter break, Ploog-Bacik said, Angello spent two hours a day for four days with the entire Desert Vista cast “taking a deep dive into the entire play.”
“He spent that week with us and not only helped the kids achieve a much more solid grasp of the play/text,” she said, “but they all left after the final workshop significantly more excited about continuing the rehearsal process - it was a pretty magical transformation over that week.”
As for the plot itself, Ploog-Bacik said, “I absolutely think this story resonates with today’s generation.”
Indeed, she noted that so many generations that have gone before them found “Romeo and Juliet” dealt with timeless themes that a group of dramaturgy students who study theater history will be on hand in the lobby before the each show to discuss the play’s various adaptations throughout history.
“I think that without even realizing it, kids love this story because they see it in so much media throughout history,” Ploog-Bacik said, ticking off “West Side Story,” “Warm Bodies,” “Titanic,” and “Camp Rock 2” as just a few.
At Desert Vista this weekend, togas and gowns will be giving way to jeans, sweat shirts and other garb that her student technicians found in dystopian classics like “Mad Max.”
Because Ploog-Bacik’s basic set aesthetic is built around simplicity, the Thunder thespians will be playing out the drama amid the bleak surroundings of a world gone largely destroyed.
“The main set is three large platforms, painted to give a cement feel with some added greenery to show that life post-apocalypse has begun to move on,”
she said.
“Additional pieces come on and off to show when we are inside the Capulet house for the party, or a large watch-tower style piece will roll on as Juliet’s balcony for the famous balcony scene. So there are minimal pieces, but the pieces themselves have a lot of work and detail put into them.”
Regardless of how people like their tales of tragic love served up on stage, Ploog-Bacik hopes people will consider heading over to Desert Vista this weekend, stressing “this group of kids has worked incredibly hard to make an interesting and exciting take on the script.”
“You are not going to get anything you’d expect from a traditional version of ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ but instead you will get an exciting and modernized version of the traditional text that we know and love,” she said.
“We have worked with a professional to understand the script, we have worked with a professional fight choreographer to make exciting fight and death scenes, and the students have worked so hard to perform and design a beautiful show.”
Collin Bridge and Talya Myers play the lead roles in the play and are joined by a stellar cast of young actors and actresses.
They include Amelia Hunter as The Nurse, Kylee Heinrichs as Mercutio, Theo Feela as Tybalt, Sophia Klessens as Lady Capulet, Bella Klein as Lady Montague and Sheridan Reagan as Escalus.
Friar Lawrence is played by Abby
Gellman while Jasmine Horvat portrays Benvolio, Ace Ventura plays Capulet, Gerald Johnson plays Montague, Shaun Sullivan portrays Paris and Natalie
Henderson plays Balthasar.
Eva Bush plays Sampson; Alex Cloonan-Schulte, Abram and Peter; Veronica Cham plays Gregory; and Kaila Phavivong, Petruchio.
Also playing various roles are
Alyssa Loveitt, Cassidy Trembath, Coral
Conboy, Elyse Mooney, Katie Baugh, Kaylie Wood, Lianne Brown, Mia Egan, Natalie Henderson, Reagan Sarver, Saydee Gilmore, Sophie Fantin, Quinn Bennet and Robin Browne.
Millie Williams is the stage manager and Ella Powers assistant stage manager.
Crew members include Kassidy Culver, Kentarou Siejak, Kara Miller, Aubrey Walters, Lila Groves, Edie Lacroix, Abbey Honse, Katie Kurtz, Abi Brotherton, Gray Panhorst, Lucie Mahoney, Joshua Ordonez, Julie Duong, Dani Thomas, Bella Camarena, Siva Tuscher, Esther Llamas, and Lillian Reagan.
Also in the crew are Amanda Gellman, Eri Rebennack, Isabella Parra Longoria, Elysia Rego, Jeffrey Rudolph, Sarah Hills, Ryan Martin, Amelia Hunter, Jordan Cole and Katie Kurtz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.