The state Land Department has set May 26 for an auction of 373 acres along Chandler Boulevard between 19th and 27th avenues, paving the way for the eventual construction of as many as 1,050 new houses as well as an undetermined number of apartment or condo units and some commercial development.
While the starting price is $105 million, the department is hoping for a robust turnout at the live auction that will drive up the price.
That’s not an unrealistic expectation, given three factors: the critically low inventory of homes for sale, the parcel’s ideal location in a high-quality community abutting the South Mountain Freeway and the required zoning for homes, multifamily units and commercial already in place.
The department must advertise the auction for the next 10 weeks, giving developers an ample amount of time to examine reams of geological and other studies already conducted on the site.
The imminent development already has sparked concern in adjacent Club West, where homes along that community’s western edge appear likely to eventually lose their clear views of pristine desert.
While the winning homebuilder or developer that acquires the land will likely be conducting their own evaluation of the land before shovels hit the ground, the area appears to present none of the topographical challenges that delayed Blandford Homes from having lots for sale for nearly three years after its 2017 purchase of 63 acres at Frye Road and Desert Foothills Parkway that is now the 178-home Palma Brisa community.
That parcel was riddled with so much rock that when Tempe Union School District’s governing board initially put it up for bid, its consultants advised not to expect much more than $12 million – half of what Blandford eventually paid for the prime parcel.
An appraisal of the State Trust Land parcel advises: “There do not appear to be any atypical or adverse soil conditions which would prohibit single-family residential development on the subject.”
The auction is open to any developer or homebuilder that arrives at the Land Department’s headquarters with a cashier’s check for just over $13.75 million. Bidding itself will be conducted orally.
“A bid for less than the appraised value of the sale parcel will not be considered,” the Land Department advises, setting increments of $100,000 for any subsequent bids beyond the minimum sales price.
And anyone who thinks they can stop the land from being sold to the developer probably should think again – unless they’re prepared to write a check to the state after joining the auction.
The land is not part of the South Mountain Preserve.
And once it is sold, the money will eventually be for K-12 education, state universities, the Department of Corrections, or one or more of the 10 other potential beneficiaries for whom the trust was set up in Article X of the Arizona Constitution.
Mark Edelman, the Land Department’s director of planning and engineering, told the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee more than a year ago:
“State Trust Land is not public land. It is land held in trust and the land really belongs to our beneficiaries. The state Land Department was created to act in their stead to manage this land.... we really need to be thought of more like private land owners.”
Initially, there were 620 acres of State Trust Land in that parcel. When the entire parcel was first put up for auction in the early 2000s, no one would bid because Tempe Union and Kyrene school districts and then-Mayor Greg Stanton opposed the sale and developers were leery about being dragged into a prolonged legal battle.
Stanton said at the time that he did not want any of that 620 acres developed.
Instead, Councilman Sal DiCiccio and state lawmakers brokered a deal that allowed Phoenix to buy 240 acres on the north side of Chandler Boulevard for $18 million and set it aside as part of the South Mountain Preserve.
In return, Phoenix dropped its opposition to the development of the 373 acres – though theoretically the cash-strapped city could join the bidding war on May 26.
A sliver of that 240 acres has been set aside for the possible construction of a fire station or library, a city spokesman said.
The new owner can choose to either plunk down the balance within 30 days or opt for six annual payments of equal amounts with interest.
The winner cannot begin developing the land until the bid price is paid in full.
Land Department documents indicate it will cost the winner at least $5.2 million in infrastructure improvements for storm drains and related work as well as unspecified roadway projects. It is also likely the full widening of teh now three-lane stretch of Chandler Boulevard will be needed, though it is unclear if the city can require the developer to do that or if that will be a city expense.
The City of Phoenix also stands to yield as much as $17.8 million in impact fees.
The projected 1,050 homes would make the parcel host to one of the largest developments in recent Ahwatukee history.
And the parcel may be the last piece of large developable land in Ahwatukee.
A Land Department appraisal noted 135 acres of open land surrounding Promontory comprise the only other large tract in Ahwatukee available for development, but that most of that parcel has “limited developmental potential” because it “is situated on the steep slopes of South Mountain.”
Of the 373 acres on the site, 300 can be developed since the rest is within neighboring rights-of-way as well as the freeway.
Another 18 acres comprise washes, though the appraisal said the area poses no special flood hazards. It does note, however, “a variety of stormwater improvements will be required upon future development.”
The city also has set aside 12 acres for a year after the final subdivision plat is filed in case either Kyrene or Tempe Union – or both districts – want to build a school there.
Of the total parcel, 44 acres zoned for apartments or condos and another 11 acres zoned commercial are in the southeast corner of the tract but could be relocated elsewhere within the area by a routine administrative amendment to its overall zoning, records show.
However, a Land Department appraiser said “multifamily-oriented development is considered to be unlikely” and that “single-family residential oriented use appears to be the most profitable use of the vast majority, if not all, of the net land area” with the maximum allowable density of 3.5 homes per acre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.