Some Valley homeowners are turning their backyard pools into income streams, thanks to a sharing-economy site and app called Swimply.
Billed as the “Airbnb of pools,” it lets people pay to use private pools by the hour for anything from a family swim to a bachelorette party.
Louis DiCamillo of Ahwatukee initially redesigned his backyard more than five years ago with a large pool and waterfall, retaining wall and barbecue area so he could hang out with family and friends. But when he heard about Swimply, he was intrigued.
“I think it’s kind of exciting to share something I made and I’m passionate about,” DiCamillo said. “It was a real eyesore I converted into this piece of paradise. I get that reward as well as the monetary: The recognition that my hard work has paid off and people really love it back here.”
DiCamillo signed up as a Swimply host in June 2021, and by August, had earned over $7,000 – enough to install an electric heat pump.
He gets four to 10 bookings per week in the summer and a few each month in the off season, even with the heater, which is powered by solar panels and keeps the water in the low- to mid-80s.
Started in 2018 in New Jersey and now based in Los Angeles, Swimply has about 15,000 pools in its platform around the United States, Canada and Australia, according to cofounder Asher Weinberger.
The biggest market is California, he said, but Arizona is in the top six or seven in terms of number of pools available, with roughly 150. Those numbers fluctuate and are usually much higher in summer months.
The average cost to rent a pool is about $35 to $45 an hour in Arizona, Weinberger said, but hosts typically charge more for extra guests, pets and weekends. Most hosts bring in a few thousand dollars a month, he added, though some can earn six figures annually.
People don’t always rent pools to get wet, Weinberger noted.
“We have lots of birthday parties, doggy parties, scientists testing underwater drones, music videos, photography, swimming lessons, aqua therapy,” he said. “Very often it’s just to be outdoors in a nice area. The diversity of the use cases is fascinating.”
DiCamillo has hosted families with their dogs, large parties – he can accommodate up to 29 – and even a
local commercial video production company, WulfenBear Media, doing an underwater product shoot one day in January.
Company cofounder and CEO Bear Prandelli said when he’s tried to rent Airbnbs for shoots, “reactions are mixed” and sometimes hosts have canceled. Swimply offers pre-determined options on the app, asking if it’s for a family swim, social swim, photo/video shoot and more.
“The ease and convenience of having everything laid out, to me, was what drove me to use Swimply,” he stated, adding that customer service has been “above and beyond” in helping him find the ideal pools for his business needs.
The Swimply website has extensive information for guests and hosts regarding responsibilities, liability and more, and offers a $1 million insurance policy to hosts.
Weinberger noted that other sharing platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO have similar risks, particularly when renting out a home with a pool, but Swimply sends hosts “a lot of education around safety.”
Also, unlike Airbnbs, many hosts choose to be home when their pool is used. DiCamillo has cameras in the area in case he’s not home and wants to check in on things.
He said he’s only had one “bad apple” who rented the pool for five people and 17 showed up—likely because the guest didn’t want to pay the posted rate for the entire group. Swimply billed her the difference and paid DiCamillo the full amount.
His neighbors don’t mind the parties, DiCamillo remarked, but he is not part of a homeowners association. He’s on a Facebook page for Swimply hosts, however, and said those who are in HOAs have had issues.
One big question for hosts and guests alike is bathroom access.
Some allow access into their house, some have built casitas for this purpose, others rent portable potties, and others modify their house to run plumbing into the backyard to set up a toilet, according to DiCamillo.
He has an air-conditioned RV in the backyard that offers a restroom and changing area. Swimply limits pool rentals to two hours if a host doesn’t have bathroom access.
Though Swimply rode a wave of demand during the pandemic when places for gatherings were shut down and people wanted to get together outdoors, Weinberger noted its popularity continues to grow.
“Compare it to getting access to the waterpark,” DiCamillo said. “It’s 30 bucks a person. You have to deal with the people and overpriced food. Here you can bring your own food and it’s the same price or cheaper and you have the whole backyard to yourself.”
Not to mention, Swimply is broadening its scope to “Swimply Spaces,” where people can rent anything such as home gyms, music or art studios, docked boats, backyard tennis courts and more.
“We’re going to help people who have similar interests meet each other. What (other) kind of communities are being built at a micro level?” Weinberger asked. “To be part of that is extremely rewarding.”
For more information, go to Swimply.com.
