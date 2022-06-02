Phoenix has issued Phase 1 Water Alert

EcoFlight, an aviation non-profit that provides the aerial perspective for pressing land and water issues in the West, last week released a batch of photos for the latest flyover over Lake Powell, which is experiencing historic low water levels that threaten electricity production at Glen Canyon Dam. To address the crisis low water levels, a Drought Response Operations Plan was created and approved April 21st. To keep Glen Canyon Dam operational 500,000 acre feet of water will be released from Flaming Gorge Reservoir into Lake Powell over the next 12 months. The Drought Response Operations Plan also includes possible releases from Blue Mesa and Navajo Reservoirs in 2023. (Courtesy of EcoFlight)